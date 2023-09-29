Love Is Blind Season 5: Find Out Aaliyah Cosby and Uche Okoroha's Relationship Status

Watch : Love is Blind: Aaliyah Dishes on Lydia & Uche's SECRET

It was the twist no one saw coming. And not just because of the pod walls.

Love Is Blind fans were left stunned when it was revealed in season five that two of the contestants had previously dated: Uche Okohora and Lydia Velez Gonzalez. Someone who was left even more surprised than the audience, however, was Aaliyah Cosby, Uche's no. 1 connection and Lydia's BFF.

The revelation altered the Netflix reality dating series moving forward, with Aaliyah making the shocking decision to exit the pods off-camera, just as Uche was getting ready to propose.

"Making the decision to leave, I feel like it was the best thing for me," Aaliyah explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "It was really hard because I had a lot of love for him. At the moment, I was just like, 'Man, I don't feel like this is the type of situation that I would want going into an engagement.'"

Though she didn't tell a blindsided Uche that she was leaving the experiment before he even had a chance to get down on one knee, the two finally met IRL in episode seven.