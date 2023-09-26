Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Share Baby Boy's Name and First Photo

Watch : Becca Kufrin's Special Message to "Bachelorette" Viewers

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are now in parenthood paradise!

Four days after welcoming their first baby together, the Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed that they named their son Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin—Benny, for short—after the town where Becca's dad grew up.

"Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023," the 33-year-old wrote in a joint Instagram post with her fiancé on Sept. 25. "No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one's abundance and can't believe we are parents to this gift."

As for their son's middle name? That's a tribute to Thomas' own father, "who sacrifices so much for this country and others," according to the new parents.

"And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole," they added. "Now we're off to go cry again over how much we love him."