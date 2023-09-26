Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Share Baby Boy's Name and First Photo

Bachelor in Paradise couple Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs revealed the name of their new baby boy and how his unique moniker pays tribute to beloved family members.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are now in parenthood paradise!

Four days after welcoming their first baby together, the Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed that they named their son Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin—Benny, for short—after the town where Becca's dad grew up.

"Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023," the 33-year-old wrote in a joint Instagram post with her fiancé on Sept. 25. "No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one's abundance and can't believe we are parents to this gift."

As for their son's middle name? That's a tribute to Thomas' own father, "who sacrifices so much for this country and others," according to the new parents.

"And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole," they added. "Now we're off to go cry again over how much we love him."

photos
Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Along with the name announcement, Becca and Thomas, 31, also shared photos of the newborn. One image showed little Benny snuggled on his mom's chest, while he's pictured with a plaque detailing his birth details in another snap.

As the plaque reveals, the couple's baby boy arrived on at 7:45 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and measuring at 21 inches.

Instagram/Becca Kufrin

Becca first entered Bachelor Nation in 2018, when she vyed for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the 22nd season of The Bachelor. When the racecar driver broke off their engagement to pursue now-wife Lauren Burnham after the finale, Becca was named the lead of The Bachelorette's 14th season. However, her second televised bid for love also ultimately fell through, and she parted ways with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen after two years together. 

The Minnesota native met Thomas, a former contestant on The Bachelorette's 17th season, in 2021 during their stint on Bachelor in Paradise. But despite leaving the beach single, the pair ultimately found paradise together.

 

Instagram / Becca Kufrin

In fact, she was the one who proposed first, getting down on one knee in last year, with Thomas following suit five months later. "What I loved most is out of all of—this sounds terrible, but out of all the engagements I've had—this was the first one that really felt like my own and just so special for us and for the relationship," Becca told E! News at the time. "It was just the most intimate moment."

She added, "I hope, if anything, other women can see this and be like, 'You know what, screw the norm. I'm gonna rock the boat and do it my way if that's what feels right."

While the couple have yet to announce a wedding date, keep reading to see all the Bachelor Nation babies, including their new son!

Instagram/Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelor in Paradise couple found paradise in parenthood when they welcomed son Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin on Sept. 21, 2023.

Instagram/Tia Booth

Tia Booth & Taylor Mock

Nearly eight months after getting engaged at The Bachelor Live On Stage show, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Tatum Booth Mock, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:13 a.m.

Instagram
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

We're not calling it the most dramatic birth story ever, but "in a wild turn of events," shared the finalist from Nick Viall's season, after 90 minutes of pushing, she and her husband of nine months welcomed their honeymoon baby in an emergency C-section Jan. 18, 2022. "What was life before him???" the Arkansas native pondered of 8-pound, 6-ounce Gates Zev Gottschalk. "I can't recall."

But she is certain she and her Bachelor in Paradise love match aren't done building their family. "We'd like two or three," she told Us Weekly. "But Adam has said, you know, we'll see how I do with two and then go from there."

Instagram
Courtney Robertson & Humberto Preciado

Is this winning? Seventeen months after The Bachelor's season 16 victor gave birth to her first child, son Joaquin, in June 2020, she and her husband set an extra seat at their Thanksgiving table for early arrival Paloma Ruby Preciado. A "small, but mighty" 4 pounds, 15 ounces, their newest addition "is the sweetest girl in the whole-wide-world," she raved on Instagram. "Her smile lights up our days & warms my little mama heart."

Instagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

Consider Nov. 20, 2021 arrival August the couple's final rose at the end of a long journey. Referencing their cycles of intrauterine insemination and IVF—one of which resulted in an ectopic pregnancy—the Canadian-bred firefighter raved of his bride-to-be, "She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin."

Their plans for a family actually dated back to some early conversations on 2018's Bachelor in Paradise, she shared on Instagram, and yet "even in my wildest dreams I couldn't have imagined how amazing this would all feel."

Instagram

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Having raced into the world of parenting, welcoming daughter Alessi four months after their January 2019 vows and her little brother and sister in June 2021, the retired driver is ready to pump the brakes. 

"I think we're so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls," the season 22 lead said on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast of twins Senna and Lux completing their family. "And I'm already 40, guys. I can't be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be like an active dad. So, I think three is OK."

Instagram
Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane

"Big, Big Plans", they said? On June 8, 2021, Bachelor season 20 final rose recipient and her country singer husband invited all nine pounds of Dutton Walker Lane onto the ranch. Months in, the lifestyle blogger admitted that raising her little man was "by far the hardest thing I've ever done but would do anything for this little boy."

Instagram
Krystal Nielson & Miles Bowles

Years after failing to collect a rose in week six of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season, the health coach grew her own little flower, giving birth to daughter Andara Rose Bowles Mar. 31, 2021 less than a year into her new romance with the San Diego-based entrepreneur. 

Though she admitted on pal Scheana Shay's podcast it was "scary" to learn she was pregnant "so soon in a relationship" and while still wed to Bachelor in Paradise love match Chris Randone, she "just knew this was an incredible lesson for me to grow, to lean into love, to have faith in myself and Miles and my future and know that God gives us only what we can handle."

Instagram
Lesley Murphy & Alex Kavanagh

The cutest little stowaway you ever did see. On Feb. 12, 2021, The Road Les Traveled creator and her fiancé invited daughter Nora Blanche Kavanagh along for the ride and she's already proven herself to be a natural adventurer. 

"Someone told me not too long ago that traveling with a baby isn't a vacation," The Bachelor and The Bachelor Winter Games alum admitted. "It's a trip. A change of scenery. A relocation of parenting. I feel this in my bones." And yet following jaunts to Hawaii, Miami, New York and Kavanagh's native Australia, "I wouldn't trade a thing if it means I get to show this girl the world."

Instagram
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

Three's a crowd? Hardly. Since youngest Reed joined the mix in November 2020, the Bachelor in Paradise OG sweethearts have strongly considered rounding out their family with a fourth. Tolbert told People he's "10 percent open to the idea," but his bride's baby fever burns much stronger. Agreed the mom of Emmy and Brooks, "Four would be a great number. They'd have the buddy system! There's just something special about the mother-child bond and I just love it."

