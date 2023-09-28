The Masked Singer Reveals the Rubber Ducky's Identity as This Comedian

Watch : Olivia Culpo Does THIS Before Hitting Stage as Masked Singer UFO

Season 10 of The Masked Singer is off to a quacking good start.

On the Sept. 27 premiere of Fox's singing competition, fans were introduced to a new cast of characters dressed in outrageous costumes to protect the identities of the celebrities behind them. But after all 12 of the contestants took the stage for their inaugural performances, it was Rubber Ducky who received the least amount of votes and therefore was eliminated first.

During the episode, Rubber Ducky teased judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong with clues about their background. "Movies and TV shows I'm used to being the rage," they shared. "I started out pretty humble, came up from nothing to fame. Tried stand-up comedy but it wasn't for me. But now, I'm a household name."

Viewers were also given hints including a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio, a gold turtle and a VHS tape of a horror film. And after Rubber Ducky performed the '80s hit "Come On Eileen" by Dexys Midnight Runners, they dropped one final clue: They come from a famous family.