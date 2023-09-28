The Masked Singer Reveals the Rubber Ducky's Identity as This Comedian

On the season 10 premiere of The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong correctly guessed the identity of the celebrity behind the Rubber Ducky costume. Find out which famous comedian was unmasked.

By Brett Malec Sep 28, 2023 1:08 AMTags
TVMusicReality TVFoxCelebritiesThe Masked Singer
Watch: Olivia Culpo Does THIS Before Hitting Stage as Masked Singer UFO

Season 10 of The Masked Singer is off to a quacking good start.

On the Sept. 27 premiere of Fox's singing competition, fans were introduced to a new cast of characters dressed in outrageous costumes to protect the identities of the celebrities behind them. But after all 12 of the contestants took the stage for their inaugural performances, it was Rubber Ducky who received the least amount of votes and therefore was eliminated first.

During the episode, Rubber Ducky teased judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong with clues about their background. "Movies and TV shows I'm used to being the rage," they shared. "I started out pretty humble, came up from nothing to fame. Tried stand-up comedy but it wasn't for me. But now, I'm a household name."

Viewers were also given hints including a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio, a gold turtle and a VHS tape of a horror film. And after Rubber Ducky performed the '80s hit "Come On Eileen" by Dexys Midnight Runners, they dropped one final clue: They come from a famous family.

photos
Stars Who Got Their Start In Singing Competitions

McCarthy guessed one of the Wayans brothers while Thicke wondered if it was Scream's David Arquette. However, Jeong was the only panel member who correctly guessed Rubber Ducky's identity—the one and only Anthony Anderson from Black-ish and Grown-ish. (As the clue hinted, he also appeared in the 2006 film The Departed alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.)

"I love you so much," Jeong gushed as Anderson was sent home. "You know how much I love you... You make me laugh so hard. Everything about you just screams fun."

McCarthy added, "And you're a classy, funny, amazing guy."

Michael Becker/FOX / ABC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Shows Banging New Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

2

Travis Kelce Shares Family's Reaction to Taylor Swift's NFL Appearance

3

Sharon Osbourne Shares Side Effects of Using Ozempic to Lose 42 Pounds

"I would have to say it is the most bizarre thing I've ever done," Anderson responded, before quipping, "I'm naked up under these bubbles right here, right now. Don't let the tights below the knees fool you."

Keep reading to meet the whole cast and see who is still in the competition.

Instagram (maskedsingerfox) & Santiago Felipe (Getty Images)

Anonymouse: Eliminated Pre-Premiere

During the season 10 kickoff special on Sept. 10, Demi Lovato was revealed as Anonymouse. However, she won't be competiting, it was a special one-time appearance.

"I wanted to be on your show," she told host Nick Cannon during the episode, "because it seemed so fun, and it has been so fun. And I get to sing, so its the best of both worlds."

Michael Becker/FOX / ABC via Getty Images

Rubber Ducky: Eliminated Week 1

The Rubber Ducky was revealed as Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson on the Sept. 27 episode.

Michael Becker/FOX

Gazelle

Michael Becker/FOX

Husky

Michael Becker/FOX

S'more

Michael Becker/FOX

Royal Hen

Michael Becker/FOX

Anteater

Michael Becker/FOX

Tiki

Michael Becker/FOX

Hibiscus

Michael Becker/FOX

Hawk

Michael Becker/FOX

Donut

Michael Becker/FOX

Cow

Michael Becker/FOX

Diver

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Shows Banging New Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

2

Travis Kelce Shares Family's Reaction to Taylor Swift's NFL Appearance

3

Sharon Osbourne Shares Side Effects of Using Ozempic to Lose 42 Pounds

4

Gisele Bündchen Shares Rare Photo With Her 5 Sisters in Heartfelt Post

5

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Whirlwind Love Story