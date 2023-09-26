See Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Paris Fashion Week Date Night

Watch : Kylie Jenner Keeps a PDA Pic with Timothée Chalamet HERE

It looks like Timothée Chalamet has found his lady bird in Kylie Jenner.

After all, he was practically inseperable from the Kardashians star when they stepped out at Paris Fashion Week Sept. 25. Arriving at Rosalía's 31st birthday bash together, Kylie held onto Timothée's finger as they hopped out of their car, with the Call Me by Your Name actor leading the way through the crowd into the party venue.

For their Parisian outing, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted for a black coat and pointed toe boots. She completed the monochromatic fit with dark sunglasses and a black handbag.

Meanwhile, Timothée kept it cool and casual in a black jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap pulled over his eyes.

This was not the first time the couple, who have been linked since April, were spotted on a date night. Earlier this month, Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, were seen locking lips Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles, where the reality star's ex Travis Scott—with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months—was also in attendance.