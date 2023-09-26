See Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Paris Fashion Week Date Night

It looks like Timothée Chalamet has found his lady bird in Kylie Jenner.
After all, he was practically inseperable from the Kardashians star when they stepped out at Paris Fashion Week Sept. 25. Arriving at Rosalía's 31st birthday bash together, Kylie held onto Timothée's finger as they hopped out of their car, with the Call Me by Your Name actor leading the way through the crowd into the party venue.
For their Parisian outing, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted for a black coat and pointed toe boots. She completed the monochromatic fit with dark sunglasses and a black handbag.
Meanwhile, Timothée kept it cool and casual in a black jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap pulled over his eyes.
This was not the first time the couple, who have been linked since April, were spotted on a date night. Earlier this month, Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, were seen locking lips Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles, where the reality star's ex Travis Scott—with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months—was also in attendance.
Days later, the two made their joint New York Fashion Week debut at a Sept. 8 dinner for French designer Haider Ackermann's collab with luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader, before getting cozy in the stands during Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev's 2023 U.S. Open match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Neither have publicly spoken out about their relationship, though a picture is worth a thousand words. Recently, Kylie let slip on how she's been keeping up with Timothée, unintentionally revealing a selfie of herself and the Dune star as her phone's lock screen when she was photographed with the device in her hand during Milan's Fashion Week.
Still, don't expect Kylie to be spilling details about her romance any time soon. As she noted in a 2017 episode of Life of Kylie, dating in the spotlight can often come with negative social media attention.
"It's just unnecessary negativity," she said at the time. "I feel like I'm in a relationship with the world sometimes."
