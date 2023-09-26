See Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Paris Fashion Week Date Night

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took their romance to the City of Love as they stepped out for Rosalía's 31st birthday party during Paris Fashion Week. See a photo of their date night.

It looks like Timothée Chalamet has found his lady bird in Kylie Jenner.

After all, he was practically inseperable from the Kardashians star when they stepped out at Paris Fashion Week Sept. 25. Arriving at Rosalía's 31st birthday bash together, Kylie held onto Timothée's finger as they hopped out of their car, with the Call Me by Your Name actor leading the way through the crowd into the party venue.

For their Parisian outing, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted for a black coat and pointed toe boots. She completed the monochromatic fit with dark sunglasses and a black handbag.

Meanwhile, Timothée kept it cool and casual in a black jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap pulled over his eyes.

This was not the first time the couple, who have been linked since April, were spotted on a date night. Earlier this month, Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, were seen locking lips Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles, where the reality star's ex Travis Scott—with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months—was also in attendance.

Days later, the two made their joint New York Fashion Week debut at a Sept. 8 dinner for French designer Haider Ackermann's collab with luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader, before getting cozy in the stands during Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev's 2023 U.S. Open match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

 

SplashNews.com

Neither have publicly spoken out about their relationship, though a picture is worth a thousand words. Recently, Kylie let slip on how she's been keeping up with Timothée, unintentionally revealing a selfie of herself and the Dune star as her phone's lock screen when she was photographed with the device in her hand during Milan's Fashion Week.

Still, don't expect Kylie to be spilling details about her romance any time soon. As she noted in a 2017 episode of Life of Kylie, dating in the spotlight can often come with negative social media attention. 

"It's just unnecessary negativity," she said at the time. "I feel like I'm in a relationship with the world sometimes."

For a deep dive into the love lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, keep reading.

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Kris Jenner

Why, yes, Kris Jenner and longtime love Corey Gamble are still doing amazing, sweetie. Nearly nine years ago, the music industry insider approached the world's most famous momager at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday bash in Ibiza and "I just tried saying, 'You're beautiful. I'd love to get to know you,'" he shared on the family's OG series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "and it went from there."

A decade on, Kris is still loving life with her "walking, talking Luther Vandross song." Marking his 42nd birthday last November, the 67-year-old thanked him "for bringing so much love and light into my life. You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective, and creative. You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian

With all due respect for all the small things, Kourtney Kardashian's husband has made some pretty grand gestures throughout their yearlong marriage. Take her 44th birthday this past April that saw her and Travis Barker take a trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, marked the occasion by filling their room at the famed Kennedy Cottage with rose petals and gifting her with a $161,819 piece by artist Yoshitomo Nara

In turn, Poosh founder, pregnant with their first child together, has fully embraced her new life as the girl at the rock show. "One year," she wrote on Instagram marking their first anniversary May 15, "forever to go." 

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Kardashian

As Kim Kardashian put it in a trailer of The Kardashians, "Things change really quickly." When season two wrapped, the 42-year-old was still living it up with then-Saturday Night Live standout Pete Davidson.

Then, over the summer, she got fans hoping she was getting back in the dating game with retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady

Alas, the mom to North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West—with ex-husband Kanye West—wasn't on the hunt for a new teammate. "They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source told E! News. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story."

As for those rumors she's dating Odell Beckham Jr.? Well, as a source told E! in September, "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

In an episode last season, Kris shoots her shot while chatting with Khloe Kardashian about Tristan Thompson, asking, "How's everything going with Tristan?" Safe to say the Good American founder, 39, has the L.A. Lakers power forward benched for now. Though the exes have worked out a game plan for raising daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months, Khloe recently shot down the idea that they're back together, calling the narrative "tiring."

She's more interested in starting a fresh story. After meeting Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux in April, Khloe pitched a winning idea to Netflix, writing on Instagram, "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

Months after Kendall Jenner's split with NBA guard Devin Booker last fall, the model's love life got an assist from friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The married duo were spotted enjoying a double date with the reality star, 27, and musician Bad Bunny, 29, in February. Several months, one tropical vacation and several coordinated fashion moments later, the new pair is still collaborating. 

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Kylie Jenner

Seems Kylie Jenner has found herself a new beautiful boy. Last seen publicly with rapper Travis Scott—dad to her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months—at an Art Basel party in December, the beauty mogul, 25, has been linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, since April. Now, rise and shine because you don't want to miss the glimpses they've given us of their romance at New York Fashion Week and the US Open.

