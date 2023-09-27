Step Up Your Coastal Cowgirl Style With Coach Outlet's Riveting Studded Accessories

This article is sponsored by Coach Outlet. These items were selected from Coach Outlet because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Giddy up, fashion lovers—the Western fashion trend is here to stay. Ever since this TikTok trend first came into our lives, cowgirl boots and hats that were once dismissed in the fashion world were now appearing everywhere. This coastal cowgirl aesthetic dominated all our spring and summer outfits this year, and now it's even sticking around for fall.
For folks who are new to the trend, the whole coastal cowgirl aesthetic is built upon subtle, yet western-inspired pieces that are usually combined with a laidback look. And Coach Outlet just dropped the perfect accessories that would bring an air of yeehaw to your outfits. Their Shine Collection is full of studded trendy pieces like their studded jean shoulder bag and a studded suede ankle boot that are both on sale for up to 60% off. So now you can jump on the coastal cowgirl bandwagon without breaking the bank.
Nolita 19 With Rivets
For a laid-back look, denim effortlessly complements the coastal cowgirl vibe. Whether you're embracing a full-on Canadian tuxedo or opting for a denim accessory, this studded shoulder bag embodies the epitome of casual charm. Silver studs adorn the entire bag, and with its handy interior multifunctional pocket, it's perfect for stashing away your smaller essentials while maintaining that easygoing cowgirl aesthetic.
Faryn Clog
Clogs are another fall trend that's stuck around for a while now, and we're loving Coach Outlet's rendition of the '70s clog. Made with black leather, this shoe has a silver buckle and studs that add an edgy touch to your coastal cowgirl style.
Amelia Convertible Backpack With Rivets
This studded backpack is perfect if you're looking for a hands-free handbag to go with all your outfits. Made with refined pebbled leather, it also comes with a strap that converts it into a shoulder bag. Pair it with a full denim look and cowgirl boots for the ultimate western look.
Paline Bootie
If cowboy boots with embroidery detailing are not your Western vibe, opt for these studded suede ankle boots from Coach Outlet. They feature a man-made leather lining and footbed, and are also available in a black colorway with silver studs.
Strap With Rivets
Elevate any handbag by adorning it with this stylish black strap from Coach Outlet. This versatile accessory seamlessly attaches to most handbags, allowing you to continue embracing the Western trend. The best part? It's currently on sale for $60!
