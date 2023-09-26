Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron and More Stars Stun at Dior's Paris Fashion Week Show

The biggest and brightest celebs, including Jennifer Lawrence, Rachel Zegler, Rosalía and more, turned Dior's spring/summer fashion show into their own personal runway.

J'adore, Dior.

That seemed to the vibe on Sept. 26, as the biggest and brightest stars in entertainment shined bright to attend the luxury label's spring/summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

And while designer Maria Grazia Chiuri displayed a fantastical new collection for Dior, celebrities turned the event into their own personal runway with their stylish looks.

Case in point? Charlize Theron mixed business with pleasure, wearing a crisp white button-down shirt with a completely sheer skirt made entirely out of beads and fishnet material.

Jennifer Lawrence opted for a similar getup as the Fast X actress with her open-button blouse. But instead of donning risqué bottoms, J-Law kept it classic by pairing her look with velvet black, floor-length skirt, a coordinating belt and pointed toe shoes.

Taking a dark and edgy approach, Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads in a Matrix-inspired black jacket and itty-bitty shorts. She tied her outfit together with angled sunglasses and Dior's signature slingback heels.

And while black seemed to be the go-to uniform for the runway show, there were a handful of stars who splashed the red carpet with colorful ensembles.

Yara Shahidi sported an eye-catching marigold skirt, while Dive's Karla Souza and West Side Story's Rachel Zegler wore dresses with vibrant red details.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

But don't just take our word for it.

Keep scrolling to see all of the fierce and fabulous fashion moments: From Rosalía to Robert Pattinson, celebs' looks at the Dior show will make you swoon. 

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Charlize Theron

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Rachel Zegler

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Yara Shahidi

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Anya Taylor-Joy

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jenna Ortega

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jisoo

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Rosalía

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Karla Souza

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Elle Macpherson

