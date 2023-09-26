Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron and More Stars Stun at Dior's Paris Fashion Week Show

Watch : All The Jaw-Dropping Celeb Style at NYFW!

J'adore, Dior.

That seemed to the vibe on Sept. 26, as the biggest and brightest stars in entertainment shined bright to attend the luxury label's spring/summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

And while designer Maria Grazia Chiuri displayed a fantastical new collection for Dior, celebrities turned the event into their own personal runway with their stylish looks.

Case in point? Charlize Theron mixed business with pleasure, wearing a crisp white button-down shirt with a completely sheer skirt made entirely out of beads and fishnet material.

Jennifer Lawrence opted for a similar getup as the Fast X actress with her open-button blouse. But instead of donning risqué bottoms, J-Law kept it classic by pairing her look with velvet black, floor-length skirt, a coordinating belt and pointed toe shoes.

Taking a dark and edgy approach, Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads in a Matrix-inspired black jacket and itty-bitty shorts. She tied her outfit together with angled sunglasses and Dior's signature slingback heels.