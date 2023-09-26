Blac Chyna Debuts Romance With Songwriter Derrick Milano

Blac Chyna's new chapter includes a new romance.
The 35-year-old, whose real name is Angela White, debuted her new romance with Derrick Milano on social media, and it is clear they're both feeling the love.
Chyna shared a romantic image of herself with the Grammy Award winner gazing into each other's eyes, captioning the Sept. 25 post with the heart and prayer hand emojis. Milano commented on her post, in addition to heart-eyed emojis and an infinity symbol, "Mine."
The "Savage" songwriter also posted a photo of himself holding Chyna in his while she has an arm wrapped around his shoulder. The 29-year-old captioned his post, "It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. Love you Angela."
The Rob & Chyna alum's relationship news comes amid a transformational journey she's been on for the last year. Over the last several months, she's opened up about prioritizing fitness, getting baptized, removing her facial fillers as well as undergoing breast and butt reduction surgery. And much of Chyna's new chapter has involved being sober.
In fact, the reality star—who shares son King Cairo Stevenson, 10 with ex Tyga and Dream Kardashian, 6, with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian—recently celebrated 365 days of sobriety. And to mark the occasion, she penned a moving note about what reaching this milestone means to her.
"September 14, 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety," she captioned her Sept. 15 post, which featured her mother Tokyo Toni and a cake marking the occasion. "This year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey."
Amid hopes that sharing her journey might inspire others, she wrote, "Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend."