Blac Chyna Debuts Romance With Songwriter Derrick Milano

Watch : Blac Chyna Celebrates 10-Months Sober Amid Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna's new chapter includes a new romance.

The 35-year-old, whose real name is Angela White, debuted her new romance with Derrick Milano on social media, and it is clear they're both feeling the love.

Chyna shared a romantic image of herself with the Grammy Award winner gazing into each other's eyes, captioning the Sept. 25 post with the heart and prayer hand emojis. Milano commented on her post, in addition to heart-eyed emojis and an infinity symbol, "Mine."

The "Savage" songwriter also posted a photo of himself holding Chyna in his while she has an arm wrapped around his shoulder. The 29-year-old captioned his post, "It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. Love you Angela."

The Rob & Chyna alum's relationship news comes amid a transformational journey she's been on for the last year. Over the last several months, she's opened up about prioritizing fitness, getting baptized, removing her facial fillers as well as undergoing breast and butt reduction surgery. And much of Chyna's new chapter has involved being sober.