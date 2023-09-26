8 Mile Actor Nashawn Breedlove Dead at 46

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The rap community is mourning a talented freestyler.

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove died in his sleep Sept. 24 at his home in New Jersey, according to TMZ. He was 46.

Nashawn played Lotto, who faces off in a rap battle against Eminem's B-Rabbit in the 2002 film loosely based on the "Lose Yourself" artist's life. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

Prior to 8 Mile, Nashawn performed under his stage moniker OX and even rapped alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg on the track "Don't Talk Sh-t" in the 2001 movie The Wash.

Following Nashawn's passing, fellow rapper Mickey Factz posted a tribute the late artist and reflected on his legacy.

"RIP to one of the few emcee's to beat Eminem," he wrote Sept. 25 alongside a clip of Nashawn rapping in the movie. "Lotto from 8 Mile. Who's friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness."

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their sadness.

"Thank you for posting this," one user wrote. "Nashawn was so humble and modest he didn't even know he had true fans. He was so talented."