How Ariana Grande's Inner Circle Feels About Ethan Slater Romance

It looks like Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had a wicked good Disney date.
The Wicked co-stars recently enjoyed a trip to the theme park, and it seems like it was a fun-filled family outing.
"They went with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy and really good for each other," a source close to Ariana told E! News. "All of her friends love him."
The sighting comes days after the "7 Rings" singer and her husband of two years Dalton Gomez filed for divorce. In court documents obtained by E! News, the pair cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup. And while they filed Sept. 18, the paperwork listed their date of separation as Feb. 20.
"They were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing," a source told E! News. "They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process. It's been a very kind and patient uncoupling process."
Days after news of Ariana and Dalton's split broke in July, a source close to the situation confirmed to E! News that she's dating Ethan. Later that month, multiple outlets reported that The SpongeBob Musical alum filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a baby boy. However, a source told E! News Ethan and Ariana were "both separated before they got together."
And while neither the Grammy winner nor the Tony nominee has publicly commented on where they stand, Lilly has shared how she feels about the situation.
"[Ariana's] the story, really. Not a girl's girl," she told Page Six in July. "My family is just collateral damage."
Still, Ariana has given Ethan subtle signs of support, including liking his first Instagram post following his break from the platform that teased his upcoming appearance in the Broadway revival of Spamalot.