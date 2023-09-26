Alexandra Grant Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship with Keanu Reeves

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves have a love like whoa.
The artist recently shared a glimpse into her relationship of more than four years with the John Wick star, explaining why she feels secure with or without her leading man by her side.
"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," Alexandra told People in an interview published Sept. 23. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone."
As for how she would describe her and Keanu's romance, she added, "It's interdependent and independent in the best ways."
And a lot of that comes from the way they help one another grow.
"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads," Alexandra continued. "Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?'"
But that's just one of the many traits that attracts her to the 59-year-old.
"He's such an inspiration to me," she added. "He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."
After all, their work in the creative space is one of the many things that bonds the pair.
"My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object," Alexandra, 50, shared. "He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public. There's a relationship. We're both at the heart readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters."
But in addition to admiring the Matrix star's work ethic on movie sets, Alexandra is equally as smitten with Keanu's music career, sharing her love for his band Dogstar.
"I'm really proud," she confessed. "I am a huge Dogstar fan. I had the great pleasure of going to their first public show and because I've been listening to the latest album for quite some time, I was one of the only people in the audience who knew all the lyrics. That was really cool. It's fun. It's beyond fun."
For a complete look back into the matrix of Alexandra and Keanu's relationship, keep scrolling for a romance rewind...