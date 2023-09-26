Alexandra Grant Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship with Keanu Reeves

Alexandra Grant got candid on her longtime boyfriend Keanu Reeves and how he inspires her throughout their relationship: "We're pushing each other to build new roads."

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves have a love like whoa.

The artist recently shared a glimpse into her relationship of more than four years with the John Wick star, explaining why she feels secure with or without her leading man by her side.

"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," Alexandra told People in an interview published Sept. 23. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone."

As for how she would describe her and Keanu's romance, she added, "It's interdependent and independent in the best ways."

And a lot of that comes from the way they help one another grow.

"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads," Alexandra continued. "Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?'"

 

But that's just one of the many traits that attracts her to the 59-year-old.

"He's such an inspiration to me," she added. "He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."

After all, their work in the creative space is one of the many things that bonds the pair. 

"My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object," Alexandra, 50, shared. "He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public. There's a relationship. We're both at the heart readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

But in addition to admiring the Matrix star's work ethic on movie sets, Alexandra is equally as smitten with Keanu's music career, sharing her love for his band Dogstar.

"I'm really proud," she confessed. "I am a huge Dogstar fan. I had the great pleasure of going to their first public show and because I've been listening to the latest album for quite some time, I was one of the only people in the audience who knew all the lyrics. That was really cool. It's fun. It's beyond fun."

For a complete look back into the matrix of Alexandra and Keanu's relationship, keep scrolling for a romance rewind...

Pierre Suu/GC Images
2009

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant originally met at a dinner party in 2009, according to New York Times T Magazine. The John Wick star and the artist went on to collaborate on two books together, 2011's Ode to Happiness and the 2016 series Shadows. The pair also co-founded the publisher X Artists' Books in 2017.

David M. Benett/Getty Images
June 2016

The duo attend the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016, but no one seemed to catch on at the time.

"It's really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, 'It's his new girlfriend,' because she had gone to a lot of events with him," Alexandra's friend Jennifer Tilly told Page Six in February 2020. "It's just suddenly surfaced that he's been dating her for several years."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
June 2019

The couple attended a Saint Laurent fashion show in Malibu together and held hands in front of photographers, though their low-key outing still didn't make headlines...

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA
November 2019

Keanu and Alexandra's romantic relationship did not fully capture the interest of the public until they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Alexandra later shared that she never expected their first official appearance as a couple to go viral. 

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating," she recalled to Vogue in March 2020. "But the question I've been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'"

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
June 2022

The couple only had eyes for each other when they attended the 2022 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles, which marked their  first red carpet appearance in three years.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
April 2023

Keanu and Alexandra engaged in a rare moment of PDA, sharing a kiss on the red carpet when they attended the 2023 MOCA Gala April 15. Excellent!

Their public smooch came just after Keanu shared rare insight into their relationship, the Speed actor telling a sweet story after he was asked about his last moment of bliss.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," he recently told People. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

