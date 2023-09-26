Alexandra Grant Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship with Keanu Reeves

Watch : Matthew Perry Removes Keanu Reeves' Name From Memoir

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves have a love like whoa.

The artist recently shared a glimpse into her relationship of more than four years with the John Wick star, explaining why she feels secure with or without her leading man by her side.

"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," Alexandra told People in an interview published Sept. 23. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone."

As for how she would describe her and Keanu's romance, she added, "It's interdependent and independent in the best ways."

And a lot of that comes from the way they help one another grow.

"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads," Alexandra continued. "Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?'"