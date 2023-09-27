One Real Housewives of Orange County Star Hints at Quitting in Dramatic Season 17 Reunion Trailer

Watch : Dr. Terry Dubrow Jokes "Ozempic" Caused RHOC Fights!

It looks like this Real Housewives of Orange County reunion is going to be a beach.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the Bravo series' dramatic season 17 reunion filled with tears, plenty of fighting and the coolest stage setup in Real Housewives history.

As host Andy Cohen announces at the start of the preview from a dimly lit sound stage, "What do you say we hit the beach?" Then, the lights turn on as a 26 foot-tall Amazon Studios LED screen behind the cast illuminates with an animated, life-like backdrop of the Southern California beach, prompting a whole lot of excitement from the Housewives, with Gina Kirschenheiter exclaiming, "This is where we live!"

But the happy vibes don't last long as the Bravolebrities begin to hash out their ongoing beef. In fact, friend-of Taylor Armstrong references all the tension with the room, joking, "Listen girls, this better be a dirty reunion."

After coming for Heather Dubrow all season long, Emily Simpson is still on bad terms with the Let's Talk podcast host. When Heather sarcastically quips, "I'm so manipulative," Emily mocks her castmate saying, "Poor Heather, poor Heather, poor Heather!"