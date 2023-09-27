One Real Housewives of Orange County Star Hints at Quitting in Dramatic Season 17 Reunion Trailer

It looks like this Real Housewives of Orange County reunion is going to be a beach.
E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the Bravo series' dramatic season 17 reunion filled with tears, plenty of fighting and the coolest stage setup in Real Housewives history.
As host Andy Cohen announces at the start of the preview from a dimly lit sound stage, "What do you say we hit the beach?" Then, the lights turn on as a 26 foot-tall Amazon Studios LED screen behind the cast illuminates with an animated, life-like backdrop of the Southern California beach, prompting a whole lot of excitement from the Housewives, with Gina Kirschenheiter exclaiming, "This is where we live!"
But the happy vibes don't last long as the Bravolebrities begin to hash out their ongoing beef. In fact, friend-of Taylor Armstrong references all the tension with the room, joking, "Listen girls, this better be a dirty reunion."
After coming for Heather Dubrow all season long, Emily Simpson is still on bad terms with the Let's Talk podcast host. When Heather sarcastically quips, "I'm so manipulative," Emily mocks her castmate saying, "Poor Heather, poor Heather, poor Heather!"
Meanwhile, Tamra Judge continues to slam Jennifer Pedranti's relationship with boyfriend Ryan Boyajian, who Tamra believes was unfaithful after Jenn left her ex-husband for him.
"I didn't send the d--k pics," Tamra yells at her, "stop protecting this piece of s--t!"
Tensions between the former BFFs only intensify as Tamra screams, "F--k off, you cheater," to which Jenn fires back with, "You're a f--king cheater too!"
As for Shannon Beador, she's brought to tears when Gina confronts her over the comment she made about Child Protective Services potentially getting involved with Gina's three kids after her 2019 DUI arrest.
"Never talk about my children again," Gina yells at her. "My children!"
Of course, the reunion was taped before Shannon's own recent arrest for DUI and hit and run earlier this month. However, the teaser hints that the drama is becoming too much for Gina.
The preview ends with Andy asking her, "Is it goodbye to Orange County?" and Gina replying, "I don't even know if I can continue to do this."
See all the drama still to come in the first look above. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
And keep reading to relive the most explosive Real Housewives reunion fights in Bravo history before the two-part RHOC reunion kicks off Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)