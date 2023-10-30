Here's Why Schutz Lace-Up Booties Are Your New Favorite Pairs For Fall

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Now that the temperature has finally dropped, it's time to bust out everyone's fall favorite: Black ankle boots. But where to start? A structured combat boot? A feminine lace-up ankle boot? What about just a regular black lace-up boot, but with a little extra sparkle?

The good news is, Schutz has it all. If you're asking yourself which pair of boots is the right one for you this season, you're definitely in the right place.

We took a look at five pairs of black ankle boots and how they each differ slightly - think minimalist chic vs. maximal style - to help you determine which one makes the most sense for you this fall.

Whether you style them with a leather jacket, tights and a mini or skinny jeans and an oversized sweater, these boots are most certainly made for walkin'.

Scroll on for five can't-miss pairs of black lace-up boots for fall.