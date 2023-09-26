Kim Zolciak Files to Dismiss Kroy Biermann Divorce for a Second Time Over NSFW Reason

Watch : Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce 2 Months After Filing

Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's sex life remains just peachy. At least, that's what The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is claiming in new court docs.

The reality star filed a new motion to dismiss Kroy's second petition for divorce on Sept. 25 alleging she and her husband of 11 years are still sleeping together amid their ongoing breakup.

"Contrary to the claims made in the Petition for Divorce, the parties have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the Petition for Divorce," the Bravo star claims in legal docs obtained by E! News, "and most recently on or about September 7, 2023."

Citing two previous Georgia court cases—one from 1978 and one from 1980—the petition argues, "The allegation of an irretrievably broken marriage is demonstrably false if the parties have resumed cohabitation or have reconciled for any period. The very fact of cohabitation or reconciliation shows that some possibility remains that the marriage is viable...the parties are required to once again affirm that the marriage is indeed irretrievably broken by the bringing of a new complaint."