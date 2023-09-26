The Best Wide Calf Boots According to Reviewers: Steve Madden, Vince Camuto, Amazon and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's finally fall, and you know what that means—boots have entered the chat. Whether they're over-the-knee or knee-high length, these bad boys are a staple for fall that everyone needs in their closet. But if you're like me, you probably suffer from extra thick calves. That's why I've scoured the internet for the best wide calf boots that are stylish, comfortable, and worth the splurge.
I think we've all experienced that disappointing feeling of buying cute boots, only to barely be able to slide them over your calves. But fret no more, because here at E! we never gatekeep. Below, you'll find options from ankle booties that don't make it seem like you have cankles, to trendy knee-high leather boots from Vince Camuto that every TikToker has been loving this fall. Just don't forget to pair these boots with a mini skirt and an oversized chunky sweater for the peak fall look. Here are the best wide calf boots on the market for all my fellow wide calf baddies.
Vince Camuto Sangeti Wide Calf Boot
Yes, these are definitely a splurge. BUT, we wouldn't be recommending them if they weren't 100% worth it. Tested by yours truly, these Vince Camuto Sangeti Wide Calf boots have a calf circumference of 15.68", increasing by 0.26" for each half a size larger. They even offer an extra-wide option with a calf circumference of 16.86". One happy shopper wrote "I finally found a pair of boots worth investing on. I have wide calves so it's always been a struggle to get the perfect pair of boots, these bad boys changed the game."
Steve Madden Berkleigh Wide Calf Boot
If you're looking for platform boots that add an edgy look to any outfit, these Steve Madden Berkleigh Black Wide Calf boots are for you. Crafted from a flexible stretch fabric that molds to the contours of your legs without sacrificing comfort, they also feature a square toe and an extended shaft circumference for a wider fit.
Charles Albert Western Cowboy Boot
Western-style boots have recently come back in style, and these are a great option for those who have wider calves/ankles. They come in a variety of colors and designs for you to choose from, like this brown snake print that would go perfectly with your cowboy copper hair for fall. They're also designed with a soft lining to provide extra cushioning and support for the feet.
Franco Sarto Flexatall Wide Calf Boot
For a chic nighttime boot that'll elevate any outfit, opt for these knee-high Franco Sarto Flexatall Wide Calf boots. They're currently on sale for less than $90 on Amazon, and are constructed with a faux leather material that's partially made from recycled materials. They also come in black.
Franco Sarto Katherine Knee High Boot
As you can see from our previous pick, Franco Sarto always comes in clutch when it comes to wide calf boots. Featuring a 16.5" wide calf circumference, these knee-high boots will fit most wide calf baddies, or even those who prefer to wear their jeans tucked inside their boots without over-stuffing them. Keep in mind, many shoppers recommend ordering half a size bigger.
Journee Collection Wide Calf Boot
This Journee mid-calf boot provides a great fit for those with wide calves. Made from faux leather, it comes in three colors: gray, black, and tan. With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, shoppers with wider calves absolutely love this boot—one shopper even notes, "They fit my 18" calf and my foot at the same time."
SheSole Cowboy Boots
With hundreds of positive reviews, these western boots are another pair that are worthy of a spot in your closet (because just ONE pair of cowboy boots isn't enough, am I right?). They feature a cushioned footbed, a pointed toe, and a trendy teal western embroidery design. One happy Amazon shopper wrote, "These boots look so good and more importantly, FEEL SO GOOD on my feet."
