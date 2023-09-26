Brooke Hogan Shares Why She Didn’t Attend Dad Hulk Hogan’s Wedding

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

When Hulk Hogan recently tied the knot, not all his family was by his side.

In fact, his daughter Brooke Hogan was noticeably absent when the WWE Hall of Famer married Sky Daily, and now the "About Us" singer is sharing why.

"As we all experience this with our own families," Brooke wrote on Instagram Sept. 25, "the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years. With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least."

The 35-year-old—whom the former pro wrestler shares with first wife Linda Hogan—shared that being in the public eye is partly why she chose to speak out about her absence, noting that amid media outlets "making assumptions," she did not want to "leave it to speculation."

"For my own journey to healing and happiness," she explained, "I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values."