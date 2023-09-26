Why Fans Think Travis Kelce Gave a Subtle Nod to Taylor Swift Ahead of NFL Game

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave NFL Game Together

He loves the game, and you know she loves the players—especially after this.

Travis Kelce showed up to his recent Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears in a trendy, white and blue denim set. And for an athlete who always dresses to impress, this particular look wouldn't be any more significant than his others, if it weren't for the fact that Taylor Swift attended the Sept. 24 game in question, and this matching set from KidSuper just happened to be called the "1989 Bedroom Painting."

And fans were quick to share their excitement over the look, which bears the same name as Taylor's 2014 album set for its Taylor's Version rerelease this October. "GUYS. WE JUST GOT ANOTHER 1989 EASTER EGG. THIS IS NOT A DRILL," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while a Taylor fan account added, "Travis Kelce wore a ‘1989 Bedroom Painting' matching set piece tonight leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor Swift, very timely for #1989TaylorsVersion."

Indeed, amid the burgeoning romance rumors surrounding the Midnights artist and NFL player, it looked as though Travis donned a 1989 themed look to the very game the pop star attended. Coincidence? Well, maybe.

Prior to the evening, according to reports, the clothing set was just called "Bedroom Painting," only earning it's added moniker of "1989" after Travis and Taylor were seen together.