Why Fans Think Travis Kelce Gave a Subtle Nod to Taylor Swift Ahead of NFL Game

He loves the game, and you know she loves the players—especially after this.
Travis Kelce showed up to his recent Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears in a trendy, white and blue denim set. And for an athlete who always dresses to impress, this particular look wouldn't be any more significant than his others, if it weren't for the fact that Taylor Swift attended the Sept. 24 game in question, and this matching set from KidSuper just happened to be called the "1989 Bedroom Painting."
And fans were quick to share their excitement over the look, which bears the same name as Taylor's 2014 album set for its Taylor's Version rerelease this October. "GUYS. WE JUST GOT ANOTHER 1989 EASTER EGG. THIS IS NOT A DRILL," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while a Taylor fan account added, "Travis Kelce wore a ‘1989 Bedroom Painting' matching set piece tonight leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor Swift, very timely for #1989TaylorsVersion."
Indeed, amid the burgeoning romance rumors surrounding the Midnights artist and NFL player, it looked as though Travis donned a 1989 themed look to the very game the pop star attended. Coincidence? Well, maybe.
Prior to the evening, according to reports, the clothing set was just called "Bedroom Painting," only earning it's added moniker of "1989" after Travis and Taylor were seen together.
But clothing names aside, it's looking like the rumors might be coming true, as the game marked a significant step for the pair. Not only was Taylor seen in a special VIP section of the stadium, where she cheered alongside Travis' mother Donna Kelce while wearing Kansas City red, but she and Travis were also seen together after the game, marking their first joint public appearance.
In the clip shared to social media by the official NFL accounts, the two 33-year-olds can be seen walking through the stadium together. Taylor can be heard saying to photographers as they walk by, "Hey, how's it going?"
And though this whole evening might seem like something out of fans' wildest dreams, the line of scrimmage was actually set by Travis back in July when the tight end attended Taylor's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. At the time, Travis lamented not being able to complete the pass off of friendship bracelets bearing his "number" to Taylor.
The following weeks were then filled with Taylor-themed, on-air puns made during Chiefs games and Jason Kelce fanning the rumor flames, before Travis himself finally spoke out about the romance speculation.
After admitting how funny it's been to see the internet and media's theories, despite his saying "no one actually knows what's going on," Travis revealed he did throw a Hail Mary.
"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," he said on The Pat McAfee Show Sept. 21. "I told her, you know, ‘I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future."
An offer Taylor wasn't quick to shake off, making her NFL debut only days later. And to see more from Taylor's game day attendance, keep reading.