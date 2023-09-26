Pretty Little Liars' Torrey DeVitto Is Engaged to Jared LaPine: See Her Gorgeous Ring

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

Torrey DeVitto is rocking some pretty, not-so-little bling.

The Pretty Little Liars alum announced her engagement to director Jared LaPine on Sept. 25, posting photos of herself wearing an emerald cut diamond ring on that finger.

One image showed the couple hanging out at a park, while Jared was pictured kissing Torrey in another snap taken just moments after the proposal.

"Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn't poison ivy, and asked for forever," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram. "My answer was obvious."

Jared added in a post of his own, "On September 1st, I got engaged to my best friend. Now I get to spend every single day as the luckiest man in the world. I love you more than anything and everything."

Torrey and the filmmaker first went public with their romance in June, when Jared shared a photo of the two in a cozy embrace. "Enter Cheesy/Sappy line here," he captioned the picture, prompting Torrey to reply in the comments section, "I love us."