Hayden Panettiere Pays Tribute to Late Brother Jansen on What Would’ve Been His 29th Birthday

Hayden Panettiere Gets Emotional in First TV Interview Since Brother's Death

Hayden Panettiere is still reeling from the death of her 28-year-old brother Jansen Panettiere.

The Nashville alum, 34, honored the actor on what would've be his 29th birthday on Sept. 25, sharing a childhood photo of the pair sitting underneath the Christmas tree.

"Happy Birthday little brother," she captioned the throwback image. "I miss you everyday. I'll love you forever."

The heartbreaking tribute comes seven months after Jansen's passing. In a past family statement to E! News, Hayden and her parents, Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere, said that the medical examiner determined the artist died "due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."

"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the Feb. 27 statement read. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."