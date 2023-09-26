Bachelor Nation's Gabby Windey and Girlfriend Robby Hoffman Share Insight Into Their Rosy Romance

Watch : Gabby Windey - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Things are coming up roses for Gabby Windey.

After all, the Bachelor Nation star is happily in a relationship with comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman these days.

"This has been the best thing to happen to me at this point in my life," she exclusively told E! News at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend. "I don't know if I'd be able to appreciate it earlier, so I think everything happens in time for a reason."

For Robby, who joined Gabby on the red carpet at star-studded event, going public with their relationship earlier this summer was also a life-changing moment.

"I never got to come out," she explained. "Now, I'm out! At a certain point, when you look a certain way, you don't have to come out so this has been funny to happen."

And as their romance continues to blossom, the couple has big plans. In fact, they've been hard at work trying to secure tickets to see Taylor Swift on tour. (For more from Gabby and Robby—as well as other stars at the iHeartRadio Music Festival—tune into E! News tonight, Sept. 25.)