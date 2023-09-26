Bachelor Nation's Gabby Windey and Girlfriend Robby Hoffman Share Insight Into Their Rosy Romance

Things are coming up roses for Gabby Windey.
After all, the Bachelor Nation star is happily in a relationship with comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman these days.
"This has been the best thing to happen to me at this point in my life," she exclusively told E! News at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend. "I don't know if I'd be able to appreciate it earlier, so I think everything happens in time for a reason."
For Robby, who joined Gabby on the red carpet at star-studded event, going public with their relationship earlier this summer was also a life-changing moment.
"I never got to come out," she explained. "Now, I'm out! At a certain point, when you look a certain way, you don't have to come out so this has been funny to happen."
And as their romance continues to blossom, the couple has big plans. In fact, they've been hard at work trying to secure tickets to see Taylor Swift on tour. (For more from Gabby and Robby—as well as other stars at the iHeartRadio Music Festival—tune into E! News tonight, Sept. 25.)
"We could not tickets for the life of us," Robby lamented, joking that she and Gabby are so "desperate" to attend the Eras Tour that they'll even travel overseas if they got tickets for a sold-out show. "We'll fly!"
Although the two are ready to hop on a plane at any minute for Taylor, they're in no rush to head down the aisle—especially when it comes to a Vegas wedding.
As Gabby quipped of Robby, "Don't give her any ideas!"
The 32-year-old was engaged to her The Bachelorette pick Erich Schwer before calling it quits in November 2022, less than two months after the finale of her season aired.
Last month, Gabby shared that one of the reasons she and Robby clicked is because she feels "safer with a woman."
"I feel less judged. There's nothing off limits," she said of their sex life on the Aug. 30 episode of the Just B podcast. "If I have a question, I'm going to ask, before, after, during. We will debrief on our sex life. It feels very safe."