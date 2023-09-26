Euphoria Star Angus Cloud's Mom Shares His Heartbreaking Last Words

Watch : Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Revealed

Angus Cloud's mother is remembering her last conversation with her son before his sudden passing.

Lisa Cloud recently opened up about the Euphoria actor, who tragically died from an accidental overdose at the age of 25 on July 31, and how he was in good spirits that last time she saw him.

"'I love you, mama. You're the best,'" Lisa recalled Angus telling her in a Sept. 25 interview with People. "'I'll see you in the morning.'"

Her son gave her a hug before she went to bed that night, according to Lisa. But by the morning, Angus had passed.

"I started shaking him and screaming," the mom recalled of the next morning. "I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him—mouth to mouth—and I was compressing him."

She continued, "I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn't want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away."