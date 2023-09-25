Joe Jonas Steps Out With Brother Nick After Reaching Temporary Custody Agreement With Ex Sophie Turner

Watch : Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Reach Temporary Agreement Over 2 Kids

In these lines, vines and trying times, Joe Jonas is leaning on his family.

The Jonas Brothers singer stepped out with his younger brother Nick Jonas in New York City on Sept. 25, shortly after reaching a temporary custody agreement with ex Sophie Turner to have their kids—daughter Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old girl whose initials were listed as DMJ in court documents—remain in the United States amid the Game of Thrones alum's bid to have them return to England during their divorce.

For the casual outing, Joe, 34, donned a Tombolo Company sweater paired with blue pants and a matching baseball cap. Meanwhile, Nick, 31, rocked a black zip-up sweater over a white tee and jeans.

Joe is currently facing a lawsuit from Sophie, who alleged in her petition that the "Sucker" musician is withholding their kids' passport and "will not consent for the children to return home to England." In her filing the actress also claimed their breakup happened "very suddenly" and that she learned about Joe filing for divorce in Florida through the media.

However, according to in an interim consent order filed on Sept. 25 and obtained by E! News, the former couple "are prohibited from removing their two children" out of the greater New York City area for the time being.