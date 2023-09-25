Joe Jonas Steps Out With Brother Nick After Reaching Temporary Custody Agreement With Ex Sophie Turner

In these lines, vines and trying times, Joe Jonas is leaning on his family.
The Jonas Brothers singer stepped out with his younger brother Nick Jonas in New York City on Sept. 25, shortly after reaching a temporary custody agreement with ex Sophie Turner to have their kids—daughter Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old girl whose initials were listed as DMJ in court documents—remain in the United States amid the Game of Thrones alum's bid to have them return to England during their divorce.
For the casual outing, Joe, 34, donned a Tombolo Company sweater paired with blue pants and a matching baseball cap. Meanwhile, Nick, 31, rocked a black zip-up sweater over a white tee and jeans.
Joe is currently facing a lawsuit from Sophie, who alleged in her petition that the "Sucker" musician is withholding their kids' passport and "will not consent for the children to return home to England." In her filing the actress also claimed their breakup happened "very suddenly" and that she learned about Joe filing for divorce in Florida through the media.
However, according to in an interim consent order filed on Sept. 25 and obtained by E! News, the former couple "are prohibited from removing their two children" out of the greater New York City area for the time being.
In a past statement to E! News, Joe's rep also pushed back on allegations Sophie made in her suit and called the situation "an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending."
"When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst," the Sept. 21 statement read in part. "The children were not abducted. After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently."
The spokesperson also said that Sophie "was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce," adding that the former Disney Channel star cannot hand over his kids' passports because he "will be in violation of the Florida Court order" if he complies.
"Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father," the statement read, "and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K."
E! News has reached out to attorneys for both Joe and Sophie for comment on their temporary agreement but has not yet heard back.
