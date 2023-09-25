See How Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner's Granddaughter Helped Him Get Ready to Date Again

The support Gerry Turner received from his family is as sweet as a bouquet of roses!
The Golden Bachelor star—who hopes to find a second chance at love on the new Bachelor spinoff series following the 2017 death of his wife Toni—enlisted the help of his granddaughter Charlee before handing out roses to the 22 women vying for his heart.
"Dating has changed a lot," the 72-year-old said in E! News' exclusive look at The Golden Bachelor, premiering Sept. 28. "The last time I was dating was in the late '60s."
He continued, "I'm a bit scared because I'm so out of practice and I don't know what's going to happen this evening."
Luckily, Gerry's granddaughter Charlee showed up to help him get ready to date again. As she told her grandfather, "You think I was going to let you go on your first night alone?"
"I want to be here to help him," she later said to the cameras. "Pick out his suit, help him with things that he might not know how to do."
With Charlee's help, Gerry selected the perfect outfit to make his debut on the show, wearing a navy blue blazer layered over a white button-down shirt and fitted denim jeans.
"My granddaughters have been extremely supportive of me being the Golden Bachelor," he gushed. "They've been in my corner 100 percent."
However, the retired restaurant owner revealed that his family members had just one tiny request.
"They just said, 'We don't want you kissing anybody on TV,'" he teased. "And I go, 'Well, that's gonna happen.'"
As for what Bachelor Nation fans can expect this season? While Gerry noted sparks will fly the first night, the person who gets his final rose isn't who you'd expect.
"If people were to watch that first night and try to pick favorites based on my reactions or based on things that happen that first night," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker on Sept. 20, "they would be far away from what the end result is."
He offered additional insight into his happily ever after, sharing, "It took me a long time to get to where my final decision was."
"As more information was absorbed and processed, it led me down a certain path," he continued. "It wasn't like I had a hard time finding my way. I really had good clues, but I had to be awake and alert to see them when they happened."
The Golden Bachelor premieres Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, with Bachelor in Paradise returning for a two-hour premiere starting at 9:01 p.m ET.
But before the season kicks off, keep reading for everything you need to know about the new show.