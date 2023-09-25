Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily in Florida Wedding Ceremony 2 Months After Getting Engaged

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

Hulk Hogan has entered the ring—the wedding ring, that is.

The wrestling icon tied the knot with girlfriend Sky Daily two months after getting engaged, he announced on Instagram Sept. 24.

In a video montage of the special day set to Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey," the 70-year-old wore a black tuxedo with a matching bow tie as he greeted his bride—clad in a strapless lace gown from Rue de Seine—at the end of the aisle. The couple exchanged vows in front of a small group of family members, including Sky's three young children and Hulk's 33-year-old son Nick Hogan, who he shares with his first wife Linda Hogan.

Hulk wrote captioned the video, "My new life starts now!"

Brooke Hogan, the WWE Hall of Famer's 35-year-old daughter from his first marriage, was not in attendance.

Hulk popped the question to Sky, a yoga instructor, in July after more than a year of dating. He told the outlet at the time that the proposal went down during a date night at a restaurant in Tampa, Fla.