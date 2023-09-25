Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily in Florida Wedding Ceremony 2 Months After Getting Engaged

Hulk Hogan has entered the ring—the wedding ring, that is.
The wrestling icon tied the knot with girlfriend Sky Daily two months after getting engaged, he announced on Instagram Sept. 24.
In a video montage of the special day set to Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey," the 70-year-old wore a black tuxedo with a matching bow tie as he greeted his bride—clad in a strapless lace gown from Rue de Seine—at the end of the aisle. The couple exchanged vows in front of a small group of family members, including Sky's three young children and Hulk's 33-year-old son Nick Hogan, who he shares with his first wife Linda Hogan.
Hulk wrote captioned the video, "My new life starts now!"
Brooke Hogan, the WWE Hall of Famer's 35-year-old daughter from his first marriage, was not in attendance.
Hulk popped the question to Sky, a yoga instructor, in July after more than a year of dating. He told the outlet at the time that the proposal went down during a date night at a restaurant in Tampa, Fla.
Prior to dating Sky, Hulk was married to Jennifer McDaniel for over a decade. The Hogan Knows Best alum confirmed that the two were "officially divorced" by February 2022, adding that he had already been dating Sky for a while.
"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky," he wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."
Hulk's wedding to Sky comes a month after his 70th birthday. As seen in photos and videos on Instagram, Sky surprised her man with a lavish party at The Tampa EDITION.
"Life just keeps on getting better and better," Hulk wrote on his page Aug. 12, adding in another post the following day, "70 years young and happier than I've ever been! Brother!"