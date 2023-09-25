Is Keke Palmer Dating Darius Jackson After Relationship Drama? She Says…

After some much talked-about relationship drama this summer, Keke Palmer is keeping her private life, well, private.
The 30-year-old recently played coy when asked about her relationship status with Darius Jackson amid speculation they broke up last month.
"Life is good," the Hustlers actress told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today Sept. 25. "I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously."
But when Jenna asked if she was speaking in terms of her relationship with Darius, Keke shot back, "I'm not trying to be specific! I'm going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé's book: Mind y'all's business."
Speaking of Beyoncé, the couple—who welcomed their first child, son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February—hinted that they are going strong earlier this month when they attended the "Formation" singer's Sept. 4 concert in L.A. together.
"First of all, that was my second time going," Keke gushed to Hoda and Jenna. "I went first with my homegirls and then he was like, 'I hear everybody's going for her birthday.' I said, 'Does that mean we're going again?'"
And, yes, the new parents had a blast while dancing in the audience. "Me and him, we were trying to do the duck walk," she added. "We started doing the voguing. We're all about it."
Their outing to see Queen Bey comes just a few months after Darius sparked controversy by criticizing the outfit Keke wore to an Usher concert on social media. As the fitness instructor wrote on X—formerly known as Twitter—at the time, "It's the outfit tho..you a mom."
Weeks later, the pair, who began dating in 2021, reportedly broke up, though neither ever confirmed a split.
However, she did subtly shade Darius when she starred in Usher's recent music video "Boyfriend." At the end of the vid, she answers a phone call saying, "Dammit, I missed the show! S--t, I'm so tired. I am a mother, after all."
Despite the drama, when Keke celebrated her 30th birthday, her man was by her side.
"Thank you for taking me out on my birthday, as always," the Nope star told Darius in an Instagram Live on Aug. 26. "I mean, it's not always my birthday, but you always do take me out. But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday. That's so sweet."
He responded, "I took you out on your birthday for your birthday and that's why we're out here on your birthday and having drinks on your birthday."
Keep reading to relive Keke and Darius' love story.
(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family)