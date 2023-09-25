Is Keke Palmer Dating Darius Jackson After Relationship Drama? She Says…

Watch : Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Split

After some much talked-about relationship drama this summer, Keke Palmer is keeping her private life, well, private.

The 30-year-old recently played coy when asked about her relationship status with Darius Jackson amid speculation they broke up last month.

"Life is good," the Hustlers actress told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today Sept. 25. "I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously."

But when Jenna asked if she was speaking in terms of her relationship with Darius, Keke shot back, "I'm not trying to be specific! I'm going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé's book: Mind y'all's business."

Speaking of Beyoncé, the couple—who welcomed their first child, son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February—hinted that they are going strong earlier this month when they attended the "Formation" singer's Sept. 4 concert in L.A. together.

"First of all, that was my second time going," Keke gushed to Hoda and Jenna. "I went first with my homegirls and then he was like, 'I hear everybody's going for her birthday.' I said, 'Does that mean we're going again?'"