WGA Reaches Tentative Agreement With Studios to End Writers Strike

Watch : Breaking Down the 2023 Actor and Writer Strikes

At least one of Hollywood's strikes might be coming to an end.

After nearly five months of picketing, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) shared that it has reached a tentative agreement, pending final contract language, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

"What we have won in this contract," the WGA wrote in a Sept. 24 statement shared to its website, "is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days. It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal."

And though the union is unable to share the details of the agreement until the final contract is written, the statement continued, "We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional—with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership."