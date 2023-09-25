Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Her Brunette Roots in New Hair Transformation

Miley Cyrus trade in her Hannah Montana-style blonde locks for a darker look and its safe to say her fans couldn’t wait to see her brunette again.

Miley Cyrus' new beauty makeover came in like a wrecking ball.

The pop star channeled Hannah Montana, looking unrecognizable with her latest hair change. Only instead of going incognito with a blonde wig, she recently returned to her natural brunette roots.

On Sept. 24, the "Flowers" singer casually unveiled her major hair transformation on Instagram, as she sported dark brown tresses styled in effortlessly loose curls.

Miley, who had rocked bleach blonde hair in recent years, paired her fall-ready look together with minimal makeup, a bright red Gucci handbag and a cozy black ensemble. 

All in all, the former Disney Channel star struck fierce poses in her Instagram photos, taken by photographer Pat Pedraja.

And while Miley didn't call attention to her style switch up, she instead congratulated designer Sabato De Sarno on his first-ever collection for Gucci during Milan Fashion Week.

"Congratulations on your beautiful debut show as creative director @Gucci ," Miley, an ambassador for the fashion label, wrote. "Your stunning heart was shown in every stitch. I love you & am so proud."

Of course, Miley's followers couldn't believe their eyes, as they flooded her comments section with messages about her 'do.

As one user replied, "The hair is givingggggggg!" to which another person wrote, "Love the brunette, we've been waiting to see if you'd do this again."

Someone else added, "THE F--KIN HAIR OMGGGG!"

Pat Pedraja

The "Mother's Daughter" singer previously hinted at a brunette comeback, as she debuted light brown highlights in April.

While attending The Daily Front Row's fashion awards in Los Angeles, Miley turned heads with her look as she presented an award to fashion stylist Bradley Kenneth.

"It's my honor to model his genius," Miley said at the April 23 event, showing off her sexy corset top and latex pencil skirt. "When I look in the mirror and Bradley's vision is looking back at me, I can't help but say to myself, 'Bitch, you look sickening.'"

She emphasized her mantra, adding, "And this is daily."

Pat Pedraja

It's safe to say Miley looks sickening once again with her new brunette tresses. 

But she isn't the only celebrity to make a drastic hair change in recent months. Keep scrolling to see all of the epic transformations.

