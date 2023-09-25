Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Her Brunette Roots in New Hair Transformation

Watch : Miley Cyrus Reveals Why Liam Hemsworth Marriage Ended in DIVORCE

Miley Cyrus' new beauty makeover came in like a wrecking ball.

The pop star channeled Hannah Montana, looking unrecognizable with her latest hair change. Only instead of going incognito with a blonde wig, she recently returned to her natural brunette roots.

On Sept. 24, the "Flowers" singer casually unveiled her major hair transformation on Instagram, as she sported dark brown tresses styled in effortlessly loose curls.

Miley, who had rocked bleach blonde hair in recent years, paired her fall-ready look together with minimal makeup, a bright red Gucci handbag and a cozy black ensemble.

All in all, the former Disney Channel star struck fierce poses in her Instagram photos, taken by photographer Pat Pedraja.

And while Miley didn't call attention to her style switch up, she instead congratulated designer Sabato De Sarno on his first-ever collection for Gucci during Milan Fashion Week.

"Congratulations on your beautiful debut show as creative director @Gucci ," Miley, an ambassador for the fashion label, wrote. "Your stunning heart was shown in every stitch. I love you & am so proud."