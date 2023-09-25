Kyle Richards Addresses Paris Trip With Morgan Wade After Shooting Down Romance Rumors

Kyle Richards is once again shooting down speculation about her friendship with Morgan Wade.
After previously denying romance rumors surrounding her and the country singer, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star addressed a recent trip she and Morgan took to France together—and according to Kyle, it was all business.
"We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online," the Bravolebrity explained during a Sept. 25 Amazing Live. "There's just so many things out there online. I'm like, 'Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?' They see that there's a camera there, and they completely ignore that there's a camera there and act like we were I don't even know what. I'm like, 'There were cameras there! Just get your act together.' But yes, it was a great shoot."
Kyle noted that the trip documented the European leg of Morgan's tour. "It was all great," she added. "It was just a fun, fun girls trip."
Kyle also spoke out for the first time on estranged husband Mauricio Umansky joining the new season of Dancing With the Stars amid their recent marriage troubles.
"Yes, I will be there cheering Mauricio on with my girls," the reality star—who shares kids Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well Kyle's daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage with Mauricio—shared. "I feel like he's gonna do great. He's very excited. He's really, really enjoying that, so I will be there cheering him on for sure."
After reports surfaced this summer claiming that Kyle and Mauricio were divorcing after 27 years of marriage, the longtime couple addressed the split speculation.
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the two shared in a joint Instagram statement July 3. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
Since their estrangement, Kyle and Morgan have formed a close bond, though they've continuously denied there's anything romantic about their relationship. In fact, in August, the pals poked fun at rumors they are dating by costarring as love interests in Morgan's "Fall in Love With Me" music video.
"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," Morgan explained at the time. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."
While Morgan noted, "We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Kyle added, "Well, if they're gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about."
