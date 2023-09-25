Kyle Richards Addresses Paris Trip With Morgan Wade After Shooting Down Romance Rumors

Watch : Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Address Dating Rumors

Kyle Richards is once again shooting down speculation about her friendship with Morgan Wade.

After previously denying romance rumors surrounding her and the country singer, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star addressed a recent trip she and Morgan took to France together—and according to Kyle, it was all business.

"We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online," the Bravolebrity explained during a Sept. 25 Amazing Live. "There's just so many things out there online. I'm like, 'Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?' They see that there's a camera there, and they completely ignore that there's a camera there and act like we were I don't even know what. I'm like, 'There were cameras there! Just get your act together.' But yes, it was a great shoot."

Kyle noted that the trip documented the European leg of Morgan's tour. "It was all great," she added. "It was just a fun, fun girls trip."