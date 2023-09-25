Lindsay Hubbard Posts Emotional Tribute From Bachelorette Trip With Friends After Carl Radke Breakup

Three weeks after Carl Radke called off their engagement, Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard revealed she's moving on with the support of her BFFs on what would have been her bachelorette trip.

By Brett Malec Sep 25, 2023 5:07 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVBravoCouplesNBCUSummer House
Watch: Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence on Carl Radke Breakup

Lindsay Hubbard is moving on from her breakup with her best friends by her side.

Less than a month after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke suddenly called off their engagement ahead of their November wedding, the Summer House star posted an emotional tribute to those who have helped her through the heartbreak during what would have been her bachelorette trip in the Bahamas.

"I didn't know this amount of love could exist in one photo," Lindsay captioned a Sept. 25 Instagram photo of her and her pals living it up at the SLS Baha Mar resort. "I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength. The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip - that was originally planned for completely different reasons - and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important."

The 37-year-old concluded that she feels "beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls," adding, "This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them."

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

Among those in attendance to support Lindsay following the shocking split were her Bravo costars Danielle Olivera, Samantha Feher and Gabby Prescod, who took the publicist's mind off her breakup with sunbathing, pool time and flamingo yoga (yes, with real birds).

Lindsay also proved she's moving on from Carl in a Sept. 23 Instagram post from the resort in which she flashed a giant smile and a dazzling white jumpsuit. Her pals rallied around her in the comments with Samantha writing, "karma is your boyfriend," and Danielle adding, "Let's go girl."

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Seen Together for First Time After NFL Game

2

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Disney-Themed Baby Shower

3

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reach Temporary Agreement Over 2 Kids

Lindsay's getaway comes three weeks after news of her and Carl's breakup came to light. While Carl has yet to speak out about why he called off their wedding less than three months before the scheduled nuptials in Mexico, Lindsay broke her silence on the sudden split not long before departing on her trip with the girls.

Instagram/Carl Radke

"I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years," she shared in an Instagram statement Sept. 14. "The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why."

The Bravolebrity, who got engaged to her Summer House costar in August 2022 after less than a year of dating, admitted she felt "humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place," adding, "My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me."

"This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first," Lindsay continued. "I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

Keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance before their shocking breakup.

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

Instagram/@lindshubbs
September 2023: Lindsay Speaks Out

Exactly two weeks after the split news came to light, Lindsay broke her silence and revealed she's "heartbroken" and humiliated" with how Carl ended things.

"My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Seen Together for First Time After NFL Game

2

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Disney-Themed Baby Shower

3

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reach Temporary Agreement Over 2 Kids

4

Inside Lindsay Hubbard's Bachelorette Trip After Carl Radke Breakup

5

Unpacking the Child Abuse Case Against YouTube Influencer Ruby Franke