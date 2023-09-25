Lindsay Hubbard Posts Emotional Tribute From Bachelorette Trip With Friends After Carl Radke Breakup

Lindsay Hubbard is moving on from her breakup with her best friends by her side.
Less than a month after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke suddenly called off their engagement ahead of their November wedding, the Summer House star posted an emotional tribute to those who have helped her through the heartbreak during what would have been her bachelorette trip in the Bahamas.
"I didn't know this amount of love could exist in one photo," Lindsay captioned a Sept. 25 Instagram photo of her and her pals living it up at the SLS Baha Mar resort. "I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength. The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip - that was originally planned for completely different reasons - and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important."
The 37-year-old concluded that she feels "beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls," adding, "This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them."
Among those in attendance to support Lindsay following the shocking split were her Bravo costars Danielle Olivera, Samantha Feher and Gabby Prescod, who took the publicist's mind off her breakup with sunbathing, pool time and flamingo yoga (yes, with real birds).
Lindsay also proved she's moving on from Carl in a Sept. 23 Instagram post from the resort in which she flashed a giant smile and a dazzling white jumpsuit. Her pals rallied around her in the comments with Samantha writing, "karma is your boyfriend," and Danielle adding, "Let's go girl."
Lindsay's getaway comes three weeks after news of her and Carl's breakup came to light. While Carl has yet to speak out about why he called off their wedding less than three months before the scheduled nuptials in Mexico, Lindsay broke her silence on the sudden split not long before departing on her trip with the girls.
"I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years," she shared in an Instagram statement Sept. 14. "The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why."
The Bravolebrity, who got engaged to her Summer House costar in August 2022 after less than a year of dating, admitted she felt "humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place," adding, "My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me."
"This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first," Lindsay continued. "I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."
Keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance before their shocking breakup.
