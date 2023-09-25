Lindsay Hubbard Posts Emotional Tribute From Bachelorette Trip With Friends After Carl Radke Breakup

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence on Carl Radke Breakup

Lindsay Hubbard is moving on from her breakup with her best friends by her side.

Less than a month after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke suddenly called off their engagement ahead of their November wedding, the Summer House star posted an emotional tribute to those who have helped her through the heartbreak during what would have been her bachelorette trip in the Bahamas.

"I didn't know this amount of love could exist in one photo," Lindsay captioned a Sept. 25 Instagram photo of her and her pals living it up at the SLS Baha Mar resort. "I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength. The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip - that was originally planned for completely different reasons - and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important."

The 37-year-old concluded that she feels "beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls," adding, "This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them."