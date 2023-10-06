20 New York Comic-Con Packing Essentials for Every Type of Fan

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

New York Comic-Con is just a few weeks away, which means most attendees are well into preparation mode. Offering four full days of wall-to-wall programming, panels, retail opportunities, and more, the enormous fan convention is an opportunity for everyone who can't make it to its more famous older sibling in San Diego to still get their stan on.

Appearances by creators and performers alike can be expected. Plus, you know, the usual herd of impeccably costumed attendees. I'll assume that if you're reading this, you probably have a good idea of what you're going to wear. But what you know and what I know is, that's only the first step.

The key to making it through this year's NYCC? Preparation. Sure, you want to look good enough that people want to pose for pictures with you, but you also want to be hydrated, right? Caffeinated? Not have your feet ache after roaming the convention complex for hours on end?

Precisely. So that's why I've put together this list of packing essentials for New York Comic-Con. From Funko Pops to Batman-themed accessories (hey, with all those beautiful windows, it can get warm in there) these must-haves will help anyone make it through the con with energy to spare.