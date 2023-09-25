Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reach Temporary Agreement Over 2 Kids Amid Lawsuit

Watch : Joe Jonas Slams Sophie Turner Lawsuit as “Misleading”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's kids will be staying stateside, at least for now.

Days after the Game of Thrones actress filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband petitioning that their children—daughter Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter whose initials are listed as DMJ—be allowed to return to England with her, the former couple have reached a temporary agreement regarding the location of their two girls.

Per an interim consent order filed on Sept. 25 and obtained by E! News, both Joe and Sophie "are prohibited from removing their two children [...] or causing the children to be removed from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court."

This means that the couple's daughters cannot be removed from the greater New York City area, which in addition to the city itself also includes Hudson Valley and Long Island. Joe and Sophie were also both ordered to appear for an initial pretrial conference on Oct. 3, per the documents, with the option to appear virtually.

E! News has reached out to attorneys for both Joe and Sophie for comment but has not yet heard back.