Megan Thee Stallion Joins Beyoncé for Surprise Performance at Renaissance Concert in Houston

For this moment, Megan The Stallion will forever be that bitch.

After all, the rapper took the stage with her fellow Houston during Beyoncé's Sept. 23 hometown stop on her Renaissance tour to to perform their 2020 collaboration, "Savage."

In a video posted to social media, captured from the moment, Megan can be seen coming on stage reciting the song's opening lyrics, "I'm that bitch. Been that bitch, still that bitch. Will forever be that bitch. What's up, Houston?" And in a second, the "Love On Top" singer says to Megan, "I love you queen," to which the 28-year-old excitedly yells back, "I love you Beyoncé!"

And fans could more than relate to the "Hot Girl Summer" artist's reaction to Queen Bey's show of love. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in reply to the clip alongside the laughing emoji, "She really just like us," while another added, "MEGAN IS SO REAL!!!!!!!"

And while Megan was one lucky artist to actually grace the stage alongside Beyoncé, the audience for the Renaissance Tour has been filled with countless celebrities wanting to bear witness to Beyoncé's musical prowess.