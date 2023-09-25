Megan Thee Stallion Joins Beyoncé for Surprise Performance at Renaissance Concert in Houston

Beyoncé surprised fans by bringing out Megan Thee Stallion during the Houston stop of the Renaissance tour on Sept. 23.

For this moment, Megan The Stallion will forever be that bitch. 

After all, the rapper took the stage with her fellow Houston during Beyoncé's Sept. 23 hometown stop on her Renaissance tour to to perform their 2020 collaboration, "Savage."

In a video posted to social media, captured from the moment, Megan can be seen coming on stage reciting the song's opening lyrics, "I'm that bitch. Been that bitch, still that bitch. Will forever be that bitch. What's up, Houston?" And in a second, the "Love On Top" singer says to Megan, "I love you queen," to which the 28-year-old excitedly yells back, "I love you Beyoncé!"

And fans could more than relate to the "Hot Girl Summer" artist's reaction to Queen Bey's show of love. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in reply to the clip alongside the laughing emoji, "She really just like us," while another added, "MEGAN IS SO REAL!!!!!!!"

And while Megan was one lucky artist to actually grace the stage alongside Beyoncé, the audience for the Renaissance Tour has been filled with countless celebrities wanting to bear witness to Beyoncé's musical prowess.

photos
Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Looks

From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoying a night out together—with the latter attending the tour multiple times—to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet making their first public appearance at one of Beyoncé's Los Angeles stops, the tour has featured countless iconic celebrity moments.  

Mike Coppola & Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

But perhaps one of the most iconic of all was Hairspray alum Sarah Francis Jones going into labor at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sept. 4—which happened to be Bey's birthday show.

"I think it was right after the mute challenge," Sarah recalled to KTLA the following day, after leaving the show early and giving birth to baby girl Nola. "Everybody went mute. L.A. did very well... and then I started having contractions."

She added, fitting for a baby sharing Beyoncé's astrological sign, "The biggest contractions happened during 'Virgo's Groove.'"

And to see all the celebrities who have enjoyed a night in formation during the Renaissance tour, keep reading. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Diana Ross

An extra sweet birthday. Diana Ross sang to Bey in honor of her special day Sept. 4.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland & Meghan Markle

Girls' night out!

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi
Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai

Date night!

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi
Cynthia Bailey

Strike a pose.

Instagram
Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, North West & Kris Jenner

A star-studded night out.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick

Selfie time.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
Katy Perry

The "Firework" singer was shining in the crowd.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
Lizzo & Chris Rock

Superstars celebrating Bey.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
Khloe Kardashian & Hailey Bieber

Dynamic duo.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
Frankie Grande

Following Bey's birthday request: wear silver!

Instagram
Sophia Bush

The One Tree Hill star also got the memo, as she captioned footage from the Sept. 4 concert, "Speaking of @beyonce … the queen said 'wear silver' and we said 'yes ma'am.'"

Vanessa Bryant/ Instagram
Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka & Capri Bryant

Supporting Bey on Sept. 3!

