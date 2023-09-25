Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together for First Time After Kansas City Chiefs Game

Watch : Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

If it's a love story, these two might just be saying yes.

For people still skeptical over the growing speculation that the two might be involved romantically, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's most recent play may lead to a conversion. After attending the Kansas City Chief's Sept. 24 home game against the Chicago Bears, Taylor was officially spotted with Travis for the very first time.

In a video shared to social media by none other than the official NFL accounts, the Midnights artist and and the tight end were seen walking side by side through the stadium after the game. In the clip, Taylor can be heard saying as they walk past the photographers, "Hey, how's it going?"

And needless to say, football fans and Swifties alike could not get over the moment. "Getting Taylor Swift content on NFL's page was not on my bingo card for 2023. but I'm here for it," one user commented, while another added of Travis, "I have never seen this man looks so nervous or without a smile on his face he is quaking on the inside and it's so cute!"

And in a pretty accurate summary of the entire situation, a third wrote, "The look on his face says 'I can't believe it either.'"