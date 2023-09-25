Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together for First Time After Kansas City Chiefs Game

If it's a love story, these two might just be saying yes.
For people still skeptical over the growing speculation that the two might be involved romantically, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's most recent play may lead to a conversion. After attending the Kansas City Chief's Sept. 24 home game against the Chicago Bears, Taylor was officially spotted with Travis for the very first time.
In a video shared to social media by none other than the official NFL accounts, the Midnights artist and and the tight end were seen walking side by side through the stadium after the game. In the clip, Taylor can be heard saying as they walk past the photographers, "Hey, how's it going?"
And needless to say, football fans and Swifties alike could not get over the moment. "Getting Taylor Swift content on NFL's page was not on my bingo card for 2023. but I'm here for it," one user commented, while another added of Travis, "I have never seen this man looks so nervous or without a smile on his face he is quaking on the inside and it's so cute!"
And in a pretty accurate summary of the entire situation, a third wrote, "The look on his face says 'I can't believe it either.'"
But indeed, if seeing is believing, it looks like Travis' previous fumble may have landed these two in the end zone.
After all, romance rumors were first sparked after the 33-year-old attended Taylor's Kansas City Eras Tour Stop back in July and shared his disappointment that his attempts to pass along a friendship bracelet bearing his "number" to the singer had all been intercepted.
And though the following weeks seemed only to result in Taylor Swift related puns being made on-air by NFL commentators and Jason Kelce just confirming that his brother was "having fun," Travis himself finally commented on the rumors.
After admitting how funny it's been to see the media's speculation, the New Heights podcast host revealed during a Sept. 21 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, "I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court. I told her, ‘You know, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future."
And it looks like the "Cruel Summer" singer ultimately took Travis up on his offer, having attended the Sept. 24 game. Sitting in a luxury suite with none other than Travis' mom Donna Kelce, Taylor was caught on camera rocking Chiefs gear and celebrating when Travis scored a touchdown.
It's an accomplishment Travis' teammates may have taken extra special care to see he achieved. After the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Fox Sports of Taylor's attendance, "I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure and so I knew I had to get it to Trav."
He added, "I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as the Swifties wanted him to."
