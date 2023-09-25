Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together for First Time After Kansas City Chiefs Game

After attending the Kansas City Chiefs Game on Sept. 24, Taylor Swift's rumored romance with Travis Kelce may have reached new heights, as the two were seen together for the first time after the game.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Sep 25, 2023 12:20 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCouplesCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

If it's a love story, these two might just be saying yes.

For people still skeptical over the growing speculation that the two might be involved romanticallyTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce's most recent play may lead to a conversion. After attending the Kansas City Chief's Sept. 24 home game against the Chicago Bears, Taylor was officially spotted with Travis for the very first time. 

In a video shared to social media by none other than the official NFL accounts, the Midnights artist and and the tight end were seen walking side by side through the stadium after the game. In the clip, Taylor can be heard saying as they walk past the photographers, "Hey, how's it going?"

And needless to say, football fans and Swifties alike could not get over the moment. "Getting Taylor Swift content on NFL's page was not on my bingo card for 2023. but I'm here for it," one user commented, while another added of Travis, "I have never seen this man looks so nervous or without a smile on his face he is quaking on the inside and it's so cute!"

And in a pretty accurate summary of the entire situation, a third wrote, "The look on his face says 'I can't believe it either.'"

photos
Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

But indeed, if seeing is believing, it looks like Travis' previous fumble may have landed these two in the end zone. 

After all, romance rumors were first sparked after the 33-year-old attended Taylor's Kansas City Eras Tour Stop back in July and shared his disappointment that his attempts to pass along a friendship bracelet bearing his "number" to the singer had all been intercepted.

And though the following weeks seemed only to result in Taylor Swift related puns being made on-air by NFL commentators and Jason Kelce just confirming that his brother was "having fun," Travis himself finally commented on the rumors.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Disney-Themed Baby Shower

2

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Seen Together for First Time After NFL Game

3

Unpacking the Child Abuse Case Against YouTube Influencer Ruby Franke

After admitting how funny it's been to see the media's speculation, the New Heights podcast host revealed during a Sept. 21 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, "I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court. I told her, ‘You know, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

And it looks like the "Cruel Summer" singer ultimately took Travis up on his offer, having attended the Sept. 24 game. Sitting in a luxury suite with none other than Travis' mom Donna Kelce, Taylor was caught on camera rocking Chiefs gear and celebrating when Travis scored a touchdown.

Getty Images

It's an accomplishment Travis' teammates may have taken extra special care to see he achieved. After the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Fox Sports of Taylor's attendance, "I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure and so I knew I had to get it to Trav."

He added, "I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as the Swifties wanted him to." 

To see more of Taylor at the Chiefs game in question, keep reading.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Thumbs Up

On Sept. 24, 2023, Taylor made a surprise appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game, sitting in a luxury suite with Donna Kelce, mother of tight end Travis Kelce, with whom the singer had sparked romance rumors weeks prior.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Touchdown!

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Lets Go Chiefs

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Chatting With Mom

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

So Proud

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

All Smiles

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Disney-Themed Baby Shower

2

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Seen Together for First Time After NFL Game

3

Unpacking the Child Abuse Case Against YouTube Influencer Ruby Franke

4

Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Welcome First Baby

5

Taylor Swift Joins Travis Kelce's Mom at Kansas City Chiefs Game