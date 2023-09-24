Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Disney-Themed Baby Shower

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Top Pregnancy Snacks

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are marking a magical time with a magical celebration.

As the married couple counts down the days until the Poosh founder gives birth to their first child together—and fourth for each, they spent time with their loved ones at a Disney-themed baby shower.

As seen in photos the Kardashian-Jenner family shared Sept. 24, Kourtney wore a snakeskin-printed bodysuit to the party, which was planned by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss and held at a private residence in the Los Angeles area. Both she and Travis sported Mickey Mouse ears.

Khloe Kardashian was accompanied by her kids, True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 14 months, who were seen playing together. The Good American founder shared many photos and videos from the bash, while Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West, 10, shared their own clips on their TikTok.

"What is this, a photo booth, Mama?" Khloe said to her daughter, as seen in a video the Good American founder posted to her Instagram Stories. "Oh, we have to do this together. You, me and Tatum, let's go."