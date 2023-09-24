Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Disney-Themed Baby Shower

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are marking a magical time with a magical celebration.
As the married couple counts down the days until the Poosh founder gives birth to their first child together—and fourth for each, they spent time with their loved ones at a Disney-themed baby shower.
As seen in photos the Kardashian-Jenner family shared Sept. 24, Kourtney wore a snakeskin-printed bodysuit to the party, which was planned by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss and held at a private residence in the Los Angeles area. Both she and Travis sported Mickey Mouse ears.
Khloe Kardashian was accompanied by her kids, True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 14 months, who were seen playing together. The Good American founder shared many photos and videos from the bash, while Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West, 10, shared their own clips on their TikTok.
"What is this, a photo booth, Mama?" Khloe said to her daughter, as seen in a video the Good American founder posted to her Instagram Stories. "Oh, we have to do this together. You, me and Tatum, let's go."
Guests enjoyed a variety of Disney-themed food and beverages, including Mickey Mouse-shaped soft pretzels, pancakes, waffles and cake pops, bagels with Mickey Mouse-shaped pats of regular and vegan butter and Alice in Wonderland-themed mini bottles of green juice labeled "Drink Me." A barbershop quartet also entertained the attendees.
In June, Kourtney and Travis announced her pregnancy and then revealed they are expecting a baby boy. Earlier this month, the Lemme founder underwent urgent fetal surgery for an undisclosed pregnancy complication, which had prompted the Blink-182 drummer to fly back to California from the band's tour in Europe to be with her.
Travis recently hinted at personal medical news, sharing an image of a positive COVID-19 test on his Instagram Stories Sept. 22. His stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, posted an image of him wearing a mask while sitting beside Kourtney at the baby shower. She captioned her Instagram Stories pic, "Social distance baby shower."
Scroll down for photos from Kourtney and Travis' baby shower below: