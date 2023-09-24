Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Disney-Themed Baby Shower

Get details and see photos from pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and husband's Travis Barker's baby shower celebrating the upcoming arrival of their first child together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are marking a magical time with a magical celebration.

As the married couple counts down the days until the Poosh founder gives birth to their first child together—and fourth for each, they spent time with their loved ones at a Disney-themed baby shower.

As seen in photos the Kardashian-Jenner family shared Sept. 24, Kourtney wore a snakeskin-printed bodysuit to the party, which was planned by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss and held at a private residence in the Los Angeles area. Both she and Travis sported Mickey Mouse ears.

Khloe Kardashian was accompanied by her kids, True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 14 months, who were seen playing together. The Good American founder shared many photos and videos from the bash, while Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West, 10, shared their own clips on their TikTok.

"What is this, a photo booth, Mama?" Khloe said to her daughter, as seen in a video the Good American founder posted to her Instagram Stories. "Oh, we have to do this together. You, me and Tatum, let's go."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Guests enjoyed a variety of Disney-themed food and beverages, including Mickey Mouse-shaped soft pretzels, pancakes, waffles and cake pops, bagels with Mickey Mouse-shaped pats of regular and vegan butter and Alice in Wonderland-themed mini bottles of green juice labeled "Drink Me." A barbershop quartet also entertained the attendees.

In June, Kourtney and Travis announced her pregnancy and then revealed they are expecting a baby boy. Earlier this month, the Lemme founder underwent urgent fetal surgery for an undisclosed pregnancy complication, which had prompted the Blink-182 drummer to fly back to California from the band's tour in Europe to be with her.

Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy With Her and Travis Barker's Baby

Travis recently hinted at personal medical news, sharing an image of a positive COVID-19 test on his Instagram Stories Sept. 22. His stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, posted an image of him wearing a mask while sitting beside Kourtney at the baby shower. She captioned her Instagram Stories pic, "Social distance baby shower."

Scroll down for photos from Kourtney and Travis' baby shower below:

Instagram / Atiana De La Hoya

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya shared this photo of the guests of honor at the baby shower. The two are expecting their first child together, who will be the fourth for each of them.

TikTok / @kimandnorth

Kim Kardashian

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson & Tatum Thompson

TikTok / @kimandnorth

Kim Kardashian & North West

TikTok / @kimandnorth

Kim Kardashian

TikTok / @kimandnorth

Kim Kardashian & North West

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Baby Barker Mickey Mouse Ears

TikTok / @kimandnorth

Kris Jenner

TikTok / @kimandnorth

Kim Kardashian & North West

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian & Tatum Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson & Tatum Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Drink Me

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Mickey Mouse Pops

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Sweet Treats

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Barbershop Quartet

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Disney Décor

