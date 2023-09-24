Taylor Swift Joins Travis Kelce's Mom at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Are you ...ready for this?
Amid rumors she may be involved romantically with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift attended the athlete's team's home game against the Chicago Bears Sept. 24, sitting in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium with none other than his mother, Donna Kelce. The two were caught on camera during FOX Sports' broadcast wearing Chiefs gear and cheering together.
"Taylor Swift is in the box. She is there," pregame show announcer Curt Menefee said. "Whatever that means!"
Back in July, Travis, a star tight end in the NFL, recalled a failed attempt to shoot his shot with Taylor. He said on his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights that he tried to talk to the singer and give her a friendship bracelet with his jersey number at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City earlier that month.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," the Catching Kelce star said. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
But then earlier this month, Jason fueled speculation that his brother, 33, and Taylor, also 33, are involved romantically when he acted coy after being asked about the issue in a post-game interview on TNF Nightcap. "I've seen these rumors," the Philadelphia Eagles center said. "I cannot comment."
Jason added, "I don't really know what's going on there. I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."
Last week, a source close to the situation exclusively told E! News that Travis and Taylor "met up once in New York," adding, "They've been texting and talking here and there, but no set plans to see each other again."
The insider continued, "It's been very low-key as he's been in season."
And Travis himself addressed the rumors Sept. 21 on The Pat McAfee Show. "It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten," he said. "No one actually knows what's going on."
He did, however, add that he invited Taylor to a Chiefs game. "I threw the ball in her court," he said. "I told her, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit."
He continued, "So we'll see what happens in the near future."