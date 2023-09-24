Taylor Swift Joins Travis Kelce's Mom at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Watch : Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Are you ...ready for this?

Amid rumors she may be involved romantically with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift attended the athlete's team's home game against the Chicago Bears Sept. 24, sitting in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium with none other than his mother, Donna Kelce. The two were caught on camera during FOX Sports' broadcast wearing Chiefs gear and cheering together.

"Taylor Swift is in the box. She is there," pregame show announcer Curt Menefee said. "Whatever that means!"

Back in July, Travis, a star tight end in the NFL, recalled a failed attempt to shoot his shot with Taylor. He said on his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights that he tried to talk to the singer and give her a friendship bracelet with his jersey number at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City earlier that month.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," the Catching Kelce star said. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."