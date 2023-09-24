Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin Gives Birth to First Baby With Thomas Jacobs

Watch : Becca Kufrin's Special Message to "Bachelorette" Viewers

Please welcome the youngest member of Bachelor Nation.

Becca Kufrin and fiancé Thomas Jacobs, who starred together on Bachelor in Paradise, have welcomed their first child.

On Sept. 23, the reality star's partner shared an Instagram photo of the entrance to their home, which contains a door mat bearing the words, "Baby sleeping, please don't ruin this for us," as well as a hung sign reading, "Shhh... baby is sleeping."

Becca reposted Thomas' photo on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin." Her partner also wrote on his own Instagram Stories, "Thankful. Blessed. Love beyond words."

Becca, 33, and Thomas, 31, announced her pregnancy in April. "Party of 5 coming September 2023," the couple captioned a joint Instagram post alongside a video of the pair, their two dogs and a sonogram. "Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad."