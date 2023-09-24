Usher Revealed as Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Performer and Kim Kardashian Helps Announce the News

Kim Kardashian helped announce Usher as the headlining performer of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Watch their promo.

Can you say, Yeah!

Usher will be the headlining performer of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show. Event sponsor Apple Music announced the news Sept. 24 with a couple of promo videos, including one showing Kim Kardashian telling the singer about his new gig over the phone.

"It's Kim," she says, as she gets her hair and makeup done. "I finally got the answer to those rumors. It's not about me. It's about you. You're doing the Super Bowl."

The SKIMS founder continues, "You're playing the Apple Music Halftime Show in Vegas."

Usher responds, "No, for real, don't play like that," to which Kim replies, "I don't have time to play. One, I'm busy. Two, you're doing the Super Bowl."

The singer asks Kim how she knows, to which she says, "I know everything."

The news comes two months after the Grammy winner concluded his second concert residency in Las Vegas, where the 2024 Super Bowl is set to take place Feb. 11. In the promo, Kim tells Usher that she's seen him perform twice in the city and that "this one's gotta be different."

2023 Super Bowl Game Star Sightings

And it looks like fans can expect to see not only Kim, but the Kardashian-Jenner clan attending the Super Bowl.

"So it'll be like, me, my entire family, all my kids, maybe like, five to 10 friends," she tells Usher. "Who should I sent my ticket request to?"

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

In a second promo, Usher learns about his Super Bowl Halftime Show headlining gig from his future self. "I need you to get ready," future Usher says, "and don't tell anybody you received this call."

Look back at the best Super Bowl performances of all time below:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

2023

Rihanna's red hot performance also served as her announcement for her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2020

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history with their performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, becoming the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance. Lopez even had the chance the share a sweet moment on the stage with her child, Emme, performing together in front of the large crowd.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

2017

Lady Gaga made quite the impression at the 2017 Super Bowl when she dropped in from the sky at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Complete with pyrotechnics and multiple costume changes, the performance featured electric renditions of her hits "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Telephone," "Just Dance," "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance."

Rob Carr/Getty Images
2015

Katy Perry attracted the largest audience in the history of Super Bowl halftime shows with a powerhouse medley that included "Roar," "Teenage Dream" and "Firework" with appearances from Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2014

Joined by special guests The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruno Mars brought the funk to Super Bowl XLVIII with smash hits like "Locked Out of Heaven" and "Just the Way You Are."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé

The singer reunited with Destiny's Child band members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a sizzling group performance during her headliner set.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2012

Madonna's powerhouse performance (including her hits "Give Me All Your Luvin," "Vogue," "Like a Prayer" and more) was almost upstaged my M.I.A.'s middle finger. Almost. 

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage
2011

The Black Eyed Peas had a tough act to follow after The Who killed it in 2010. But the Grammy-winning group brought down the house during the Super Bowl XLV halftime show with their hits "I Gotta Feeling," "Boom Boom Pow" and "Let's Get It Started."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
2010

The Who's lead singer Roger Daltrey and lead guitarist Pete Townshend added some serious rock n' roll to Super Bowl XLIV.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2009

Jennifer Hudson belted out the National Anthem like only a Dreamgirl could at Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

2007

From "Purple Rain" to "Let's Go Crazy," Prince brought the party to Florida during Super Bowl XLI.

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

2006

The Rolling Stones were dishing out plenty of satisfaction during the Super Bowl XL halftime show with their classic rock hits "Start Me Up," "Rough Justice" and "I Can't Get No Satisfaction."

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

2005

Paul McCartney rocked out during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, playing a medley of songs including "Live and Let Die" and the Beatles hit "Hey Jude."

Al Bello/Getty Images

2003

No doubt Super Bowl XXXVII's halftime show was going to be a hit when Gwen Stefani joined Sting onstage for a duet of "Message in a Bottle."

KMazur/WireImage

2003

Beyoncé is no stranger to the big game. She got her Latin flare on with Carlos Santana during the Super Bowl XXXVII pregame show and sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXXVIII the following year.

KMazur/WireImage

2002

Bono and the boys performed three of their hit songs when U2 hit the stage for a special 9/11 tribute performance during Super Bowl XXXVI.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2001

Rock gods met pop superstars midgame at Super Bowl XXXV when Aerosmith was joined by *NSync, Britney Spears and Mary J. Blige for a star-studded halftime performance of "Walk This Way."

KMazur/WireImage

2001

Super Bowl XXXV began in true boy-band fashion with a Backstreet Boys rendition of the national anthem.

Brian Bahr / Getty Images

2000

Phil Collins delivered with his performance of "Two Worlds" during Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta.

Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

2000

Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias helped entertain millions of fans with their performance of "Celebrate The Future Hand in Hand."

