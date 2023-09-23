Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery Marries Jasper Waller-Bridge

Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge tied the knot in front of her Downton Abbey costars, more than seven years following the death of her previous fiancé.

Sep 23, 2023
WeddingsCouplesDownton AbbeyMichelle Dockery
Several years after a tragic loss, Michelle Dockery is married.

The Downton Abbey actress and Jasper Waller-Bridge, brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, tied the knot at a church in London in front of family and friends Sept. 23, according to multiple reports and as seen in photos of the newlyweds and their guests. E! News has reached out to Michelle's rep for comment and has not heard back.

The wedding took place more than seven years after the actress' previous fiancé John Dineen died at age 34 following a cancer battle.

The bride, 41, wore a white, sleeveless, drop-waist, square-neck satin gown with a long train and long veil to the ceremony, as seen in photos posted by the Daily Mail, which first reported news of her nuptials. Jasper, 35, wore a navy suit.

Guests included Phoebe, who wore a coral pantsuit, as well as the bride's Downton Abbey costars Lily James, Joanne FroggattLaura CarmichaelElizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol. Photos showed the newlyweds being showered with confetti outside the church.

photos
15 Downton Abbey Secrets Revealed

Michelle and Jasper, a producer, began their relationship in 2019. In January 2022, they announced their engagement in The Times newspaper and three months later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the London premiere of Anatomy Of A Scandal.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

Michelle played Lady Mary Crawley on all six seasons of Downton Abbey and reprised her role, along with the majority of her costars, in two film sequels released in 2019 and 2022.

Scroll down to see the cast of the franchise then and now:

Carnival Films/Getty Images
Lily James

The show served as the actress' breakout role, and after her character Lady Rose MacClare departed the show for her new life in New York, Lily James took off on the big screen, starring in films like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Yesterday. Most recently, James made waves with her jaw-dropping transformation into Pamela Anderson for the 2022 limited TV series Pam & Tommy.

Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock
Maggie Smith

Before Maggie Smith ever graced us as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham with a biting tongue, we knew her from her iconic role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter, the last film of which she filmed while Downton Abbey was airing.

Since both of those franchises ended, Smith has voiced a character in the film Sherlock Gnomes and was in the 2021 movie A Boy Called Christmas alongside Kristen Wiig and Sally Hawkins.

Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock
Allen Leech

We loved watching the arc of Allen Leech's character, whose heartbreaking love story was one of the highlights of the show, and were thrilled to see the actor in films like The Imitation Game while he was still on the show.

After his character's exit, Leech also starred in films like Bohemian Rhapsody and The Hunter's Prayer.

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA/Shutterstock
Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville had already made a name for himself in films like Notting Hill before taking on the role of Robert Crawley, and since his turn as the Earl of Grantham, Bonneville has appeared in the Paddington films and the show Sofia the First as its narrator.

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA/Shutterstock
Jessica Brown Findlay

We were heartbroken when (spoiler!) Jessica Brown Findlay's character died during childbirth, but that did free the actress up to star in the Hulu series Harlots and Peacock's Brave New World series.

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA/Shutterstock
Dan Stevens

We only got to spend three seasons with the beloved character Matthew Crawley, but that didn't stop our time with Dan Stevens!

After all, we saw the heartthrob in films like The Cobbler and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb before Stevens took on the iconic role as the Beast in the live-action Beauty and the Beast. The star also was a main character in Legion and most recently acted alongside Julia Roberts in the limited TV series Gaslit.

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA/Shutterstock
Laura Carmichael

Laura Carmichael's big break was being cast as Lady Edith Crawley in the series, and we have since seen her in the TV mini-series The Spanish Princess and in The Secrets She Keeps.

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA/Shutterstock
Jim Carter

After seeing Jim Carter play Charles Carson for 52 episodes, we heard him voice Cogman in Transformers: The Last Knight and saw him appear in the TV series Knightfall.

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA/Shutterstock
Brendan Coyle

After spending all those years with Mr. Bates, we saw Brendan Coyle reprise the role in last year's film adaptation of the series, as well as in movies like Me Before You and Mary Queen of Scots.

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA/Shutterstock
Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery's breakout role as Lady Mary Crawley led her to being cast in plenty of other shows such as Godless, Good Behavior and 2020's Apple+ TV series Defending Jacob. She most recently starred alongside Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend in the 2022 miniseries Anatomy of a Scandal.

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA/Getty Images
Joanna Froggatt

Right as Joanna Froggatt wrapped as Anna Bates, she was cast as the voice actor for Wendy in the Bob the Builder children's series, as well as in the shows The CommonsLiar and Angela Black.

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA/Getty Images
Robert James-Collier

After winning a SAG Award with the rest of the cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, the actor went on to act in the film The Ritual, a supernatural horror film that was produced by Netflix.

Shutterstock
Phyllis Logan

After playing Mrs. Hughes, Phyllis Logan kept acting on TV, including roles on the shows Girlfriends and The Good Karma Hospital.

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA/Shutterstock
Elizabeth McGovern

After her role as the Countess of Grantham, Elizabeth McGovern appeared in films such as The Chaperone before landing a recurring role in the show War of the Worlds.

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA/Shutterstock
Sophie McShera

Sophie McShera followed up her time on Downton Abbey with another historical show when she starred in Galavant, the short-lived but charming musical comedy surrounding a knight on his quest for love.

Shutterstock/Getty Images
Lesley Nicol

After saying goodbye to her role as Mrs. Patmore, we saw Lesley Nicol in Shona Rhimes' show The Catch and on the TV series Sarah & Duck for multiple seasons. 

Shutterstock
Penelope Wilton

After playing Isobel Crawley, Penelope Wilton brought some of the show's royal inspirations to her role as The Queen in The BFG, and then starred in multiple shows like Brief Encounters and After Life.

Shutterstock
Kevin Doyle

After serving as butler Joseph Molesley for the duration of the series, Kevin Doyle moved on to shows like Happy Valley, Paranoid and Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

