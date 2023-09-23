Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery Marries Jasper Waller-Bridge

Watch : What Michelle Dockery Will Miss About "Downton Abbey"

Several years after a tragic loss, Michelle Dockery is married.

The Downton Abbey actress and Jasper Waller-Bridge, brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, tied the knot at a church in London in front of family and friends Sept. 23, according to multiple reports and as seen in photos of the newlyweds and their guests. E! News has reached out to Michelle's rep for comment and has not heard back.

The wedding took place more than seven years after the actress' previous fiancé John Dineen died at age 34 following a cancer battle.

The bride, 41, wore a white, sleeveless, drop-waist, square-neck satin gown with a long train and long veil to the ceremony, as seen in photos posted by the Daily Mail, which first reported news of her nuptials. Jasper, 35, wore a navy suit.

Guests included Phoebe, who wore a coral pantsuit, as well as the bride's Downton Abbey costars Lily James, Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol. Photos showed the newlyweds being showered with confetti outside the church.