Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Are Engaged: You’ll Be Dancing Over Her Stunning Diamond Ring

Brian Austin Green's taste in jewelry is on pointe.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum announced his engagement to Sharna Burgess on Sept. 22 with a joint Instagram post, which revealed the gorgeous diamond Cartier ring he presented to the Dancing With the Stars pro.
Set to a spoken word poem, the clip shows Sharna's sparkling ring on her hand, pictured alongside those of her fiancé, their 14-month old son Zane and her future step-kids Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, who Brian shares with ex-wife Megan Fox.
"Our latest chapter," Sharna, 38, wrote. "Thank you to @whitneyhansonpoetry for this incredible poem that makes describes beautifully this perfect steady and strong love of ours."
While fans are spinning over the engagement news, Brian actually popped the question two months ago, on his 50th birthday in July. As he explained on his podcast, he decided on proposing during a surprise party Sharna threw for him because "she'd never see it coming."
"We head into our bedroom and I start to get these feelings of like, 'Oh my god,'" Sharna recalled during the Sept. 22 episode of iHeartRadio's Oldish podcast. "He's like, ‘Hey, kids come here.' And the kids come in with him and Noah is holding Zane and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box."
The actor then asked her, "Would you spend the rest of your life with us?"
"Of course I said yes," Sharna recalled, "and I put that ring on my finger and I hugged all of them and it was the most perfect, beautiful moment because it was us. It was our unit, our tribe. And I love that that's how he wanted to do it."
Noting he's ready to start a new chapter at age 50, Brian said the "end goal" is for his future bride to share a last name with him and their children.
"That means the world to me, too," the Australian dancer gushed. "Because I do want the same last name as my babies, all of them—my bonus babies and Zane, they are my babies. I wouldn't have it any other way."
