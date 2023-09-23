Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Are Engaged: You’ll Be Dancing Over Her Stunning Diamond Ring

Watch : Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Are Engaged

Brian Austin Green's taste in jewelry is on pointe.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum announced his engagement to Sharna Burgess on Sept. 22 with a joint Instagram post, which revealed the gorgeous diamond Cartier ring he presented to the Dancing With the Stars pro.

Set to a spoken word poem, the clip shows Sharna's sparkling ring on her hand, pictured alongside those of her fiancé, their 14-month old son Zane and her future step-kids Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, who Brian shares with ex-wife Megan Fox.

"Our latest chapter," Sharna, 38, wrote. "Thank you to @whitneyhansonpoetry for this incredible poem that makes describes beautifully this perfect steady and strong love of ours."

While fans are spinning over the engagement news, Brian actually popped the question two months ago, on his 50th birthday in July. As he explained on his podcast, he decided on proposing during a surprise party Sharna threw for him because "she'd never see it coming."