Pete Davidson Is Dating Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline

From the Outer Banks to the outer boroughs!
Pete Davidson has found a new queen of Staten Island, as he is now dating Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline, multiple outlets reported Sept. 22.
E! News has reached out to the stars' reps for comment and has not heard back.
His romance with the Netflix star comes just weeks after news of his breakup with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders surfaced.
On Aug. 24, multiple outlets reported that Pete, 29, and Chase, 27, were going their separate ways after eight months together.
During their relationship, the actress admitted that their chemistry had been "flowing" on set before things turned romantic IRL.
"We talk about everything," Chase told Nylon in May, "and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred."
Pete—who recently described himself as "fresh out of rehab" following treatment for his mental health—previously dated Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande and Phoebe Dynevor.
As for Madelyn, the 25-year-old admitted she was "happily taken" in February amid romance rumors with singer Jackson Guthy. "All I know is he makes me incredibly happy," she told Cosmopolitan at the time. "And I've truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered."
Before that, she was in a relationship with her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes, though they split in 2021 after one year together. The pair continued to film the show after breaking it off, with Madelyn telling People in February that she was "happy that we are able to remain professional."
Chase—who has since moved on with country star Kelsea Ballerini, who confessed to sliding into his DMs—echoed his ex's sentiments about maintaining a good rapport onset.
"Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first," he told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "No matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we're always going to honor the work."