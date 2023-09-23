Pete Davidson Is Dating Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline

Watch : Pete Davidson, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus - Favorite Celeb MCU Cameos

From the Outer Banks to the outer boroughs!

Pete Davidson has found a new queen of Staten Island, as he is now dating Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline, multiple outlets reported Sept. 22.

E! News has reached out to the stars' reps for comment and has not heard back.

His romance with the Netflix star comes just weeks after news of his breakup with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders surfaced.

On Aug. 24, multiple outlets reported that Pete, 29, and Chase, 27, were going their separate ways after eight months together.

During their relationship, the actress admitted that their chemistry had been "flowing" on set before things turned romantic IRL.

"We talk about everything," Chase told Nylon in May, "and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred."

Pete—who recently described himself as "fresh out of rehab" following treatment for his mental health—previously dated Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande and Phoebe Dynevor.