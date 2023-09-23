Inside Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner's Renewed Friendship

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods met when they were in eighth grade through their mutual friend Jaden Smith.

"One day I got a phone call from one of my friends and they were like, 'Yeah, come over to Kylie's house. We all wanna hang out,'" Woods explained in a Buzzfeed interview.

Jenner continued telling their middle school meet-cute story, saying, "And she put her name in my phone and we just got closer and closer throughout the years and realized all we need is each other. Now we are our only friends!"

While Jenner was a cast member on one of TV's most popular reality shows from the age of 10, the duo acted just like any other teenagers would.

"We used to Segway everywhere," Jenner revealed. "I mean everywhere when we didn't have our license. Like we would Segway outside the community to, like, miles and miles to the mall."

Woods soon became an unofficial member of the Kardashian family and part of their trusted inner circle, even landing invites to events such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 2014 wedding and Khloe Kardashian's 2019 baby shower.