Inside Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner's Renewed Friendship

Time really does heal all wounds.
One of the Kardashian family's longest running relationships came to a shocking end no one saw coming in 2019 when Kylie Jenner ended her friendship with her longtime BFF Jordyn Woods. Inseparable since their first meeting in middle school, their bond was broken when Woods found herself in the middle of a cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian's former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.
But even more surprising than their friendship breakup? Their reconciliation more than four years later, with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and Woods, who turned 26 on Sept. 23, nearly breaking the Internet when they were spotted together. And that was before they made their reestablished connection social media official. Can you keep up? Don't worry, we've got the receipts to explain how Jenner, 26, and Woods repaired their relationship, despite Jenner once feeling betrayed and "scared of" her former bestie.
But a lot can change in four years.
So, how did Jenner and Woods find their way back to one another? Look back on their friendship, their fallout and their fresh start: