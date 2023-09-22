Why Chris Olsen Is Keeping His New Boyfriend’s Identity a Secret

Chris Olsen is keeping a coffee cup lid on his romance.
Although the TikTok star revealed a month ago that he officially has a boyfriend, he's holding his partner's identity close to his chest.
For now, Chris said he's only comfortable "soft launching" their relationship on social media, as he told friend Meghan Trainor during a recent appearance on her podcast Workin' On It.
"There is a skinny, fit, gorgeous elephant in the room," the singer told Chris, who remarked, "What a combination of words... I thought you were calling him an elephant."
But yes, he acknowledged, "My boyfriend's here! He's in the room."
Chris then explained why he prefers to keep him off camera—and it's not because he wants to be cryptic with his 11 million TikTok followers.
"I'm not doing it because I'm like, ‘Oh, figure it out,'" the 25-year-old shared. "It's because, if we all remember how I started on social media, we can't do that. We can't be doing that again."
The influencer began making content on the platform years ago with then-boyfriend Ian Paget, though they split in January 2022 after two years together.
"While we're not boyfriends anymore, we're excited to explore our new relationship moving forward," Ian told E! News at the time. "We thank everyone for their continued love and support, in a way, this is just the beginning."
These days, Chris has found a way to share glimpses into his love life without showing his boyfriend's face on camera. In a Sept. 15 TikTok, the content creator leans on his man's shoulder as he lip syncs to an audio track asking, "Who makes you laugh the hardest?" and "Who's the most beautiful person you know?"
Chris added in the caption, "UHHHH MY BOYFRIEND."