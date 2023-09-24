The Sweet Reason Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Don't Want Their Kids to Tell Them Everything

Watch : Matthew McConaughey On What He's Learned from His Kids

Finding out his debut children's book, Just Because, hit No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller list was cool for Matthew McConaughey, but celebrating with his kids over cheeseburgers was pretty priceless.

And not least because every precious moment spent with sons Levi, 15, and Livingston 10, and daughter Vida, 13, is another chance to soak up the wisdom of the ages. Still young ages, yes, but the three kids he shares with wife Camila Alves McConaughey are already proving that your role models don't have to be older than you are.

"Levi continues to teach me consideration," McConaughey told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "He's an extremely considerate young man and I appreciate that about him."

Vida teaches him "forgiveness," the Oscar winner shared. "She's a real peacemaker."

And Livingston, he said, "reminds me of the power of absolute singular focus. When he's got a project, whether it's a sport or homework or drawing, he zeroes in and the rest of the world is gone."

Hmm, which maybe sounds familiar...