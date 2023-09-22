Josh Duhamel Reveals Son Axl's Emotional Reaction to His Pregnancy With Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel—who is expecting a baby with wife Audra Mari—shared insight into how his and ex Fergie's 10-year-old son Axl reacted to learning that he's going to be a big brother.

By Gabrielle Chung Sep 22, 2023 9:17 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesJosh DuhamelCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: See Fergie's Tribute to Her and Josh Duhamel’s Son Axl

Josh Duhamel gotta feeling that his and Fergie's son Axl is going to be a great big brother.

In fact, the 10-year-old had the most adorable reaction to learning that there's a baby on the way for their blended family, revealed Josh, who is currently expecting his first child with wife Audra Mari.

"He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be—You're still going to love me, though, too, right?'" the Shotgun Wedding star told Parade in an interview published Sept. 21. "I was like, 'Of course I'm going to still going to love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'"

Describing Axl as a "really sweet kid," the 50-year-old added that his son "loves babies."

"And he's really good with younger kids," Josh said. "So I think he's going to be a great older brother."

photos
Josh Duhamel and Axl's Cutest Father/Son Moments

It's a sentiment shared by Fergie, who was married to Josh for eight years before their 2017 breakup. After all, the Black Eyed Peas alum had nothing but well wishes after the Las Vegas actor announced that Audra, 29, is pregnant.

"I am truly happy for you guys," Fergie commented on the couple's joint Instagram Sept. 11 post. "Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

 

Instagram

And, according to Josh, co-parenting with the-48-year-old has never been better these days. "Fergie is an amazing woman," he raved during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show earlier this month. "And she's taken Audra in. And it could be much worse. That's the thing is you never know how these things are gonna go." 

One big reason behind their successful dynamic? "Because she's such a kindhearted person," Josh shared of Fergie. "I can't believe how excited she is for us."

He added, "Like I said, it could be a lot worse. And I've seen it. I've lived it. And thankfully we have a really civil situation."

Keep reading to see Josh and Fergie's family moments with Axl through the years. 

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Says She Had Argument With Joe Jonas on His Birthday

2

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Give Front Row Seat to Their Romance

3

Danielle Maltby Says Michael Allio Breakup Was “Not a Mutual Decision”

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc
Family Photo

Fergie and Josh Duhamel snapped a photo with son Axl Jack Duhamel while attending a Pandora Summer Crush event in Los Angeles in 2016.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

Axl joined mom Fergie—born Stacy Ann Ferguson—for another public outing in 2017, stepping out at a SiriusXM Studios event in New York.

Instagram
Ahoy!

Fergie and Axl snapped a selfie at a pirate party when he was 4 years old.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Play Ball

Fergie and Josh took their son to the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

Instagram
Cheesin'

Josh wished his son a happy 6th birthday in 2019, writing, "Never a dull moment with this kid. Happy Birthday, Axl Jack!"

Instagram
Adventure Awaits

The All My Children actor added an outdoorsy photo to the birthday tribute, showing the pair making a splash during a lake trip.

Instagram
Three Generations

Axl bonded with his grandfather Jon Patrick Ferguson in July 2020, when Fergie wrote, "Happy 73rd birthday dad!! We love you so much."

 

Instagram
Out of This World

"Happy 7th Birthday #AxlJack," the musician wrote in 2020. "You are my world."

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Her birthday post to her son also unveiled a sweet snap of him flashing a smile during a boat outing. 

Instagram
Twinning

"I am so grateful to be your mommy Axl Jack," the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer captioned this photo of their Burberry matching moment in May 2023.

Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Ready to Rumble

Josh and Axl get silly at the red carpet premiere of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part in 2019.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Fergie marked Axl's 10th birthday in August 2023 with a series of photos of her boy, including this silly shot.

Instagram
Just Vibes

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," she wrote in her birthday tribute. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack."

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Keep on Truckin'

The father-son duo had some fun at the Monster Jam Celebrity Event in 2018.

Instagram
The Whole Team

Axl is also a big sports fan, as seen in photos with friends sporting Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey.

Instagram
Funny Faces

Proving to be a big soccer lover, Axl repped a Manchester United jersey in another shot.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Says She Had Argument With Joe Jonas on His Birthday

2

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Give Front Row Seat to Their Romance

3

Danielle Maltby Says Michael Allio Breakup Was “Not a Mutual Decision”

4

How Dwyane Wade Told Gabrielle Union About Baby With Another Woman

5
Exclusive

Julie Chen Moonves Says 2 Former Talk Cohosts Had Her Exit Show