Josh Duhamel Reveals Son Axl's Emotional Reaction to His Pregnancy With Audra Mari

Watch : See Fergie's Tribute to Her and Josh Duhamel’s Son Axl

Josh Duhamel gotta feeling that his and Fergie's son Axl is going to be a great big brother.

In fact, the 10-year-old had the most adorable reaction to learning that there's a baby on the way for their blended family, revealed Josh, who is currently expecting his first child with wife Audra Mari.

"He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be—You're still going to love me, though, too, right?'" the Shotgun Wedding star told Parade in an interview published Sept. 21. "I was like, 'Of course I'm going to still going to love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'"

Describing Axl as a "really sweet kid," the 50-year-old added that his son "loves babies."

"And he's really good with younger kids," Josh said. "So I think he's going to be a great older brother."