Gavin Rossdale Shares Update on His and Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston's Music Career

Gavin Rossdale as no doubt about his son's music skills.

In fact, the Bush frontman got candid about his and ex Gwen Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale, noting the 17-year-old may be heading towards his own career in music.

"I got him a Logic studio for Christmas," Gavin told Us Weekly in an interview published Sept. 22. "He's got my whole [guitar] pedal rig, a bunch of vintage guitars, all this stuff. I've helped him out to have a nice setup, but that is it. As opposed to really recording so much for himself, he's begun to work with other people."

Comparing Kingston's abilities to a well-known artist, the 57-year-old added, "He's written some way legit, Justin Bieber-quality singles. I'm like, ‘Oh god, it's really good. I can't believe it.' He has such a great ear for melody."

The "Glycerine" singer—who also shares sons Zuma 15, and Apollo, 9, with Gwen—revealed that despite Kingston excelling in pop music his interests lie in the world of alternative rock.

"Now, he really loves the Deftones and The Smashing Pumpkins," Gavin continued, "which is fun."