Love Is Blind’s Natalie and Deepti Reveal Their Eye-Popping Paychecks as Influencers

Love Is Blind stars are opening their eyes to some massive paydays.
Season two alums Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee revealed that they've each made $500,000 as influencers since appearing on the Netflix dating show, which saw them both walk away single and empowered.
Before Love Is Blind, Natalie's yearly salary as a tech consultant was $230,000, she told Fortune in an interview published Sept. 21. While she initially remained at Ernst & Young's Chicago office after filming the show, she recently decided to resign and become a full-time influencer.
The 31-year-old spilled, "I am making as a content creator three times my corporate salary," which would be $690,000.
"When I was done filming Love Is Blind, the thought of even becoming a content creator, it just never occurred to me because we are such normal people," Natalie said. "But then when we saw the money that we could make from sponsorships, that's when I started to think I could really go far with this."
As for Deepti, she was making just over $100,000 annually as a data analyst for a tech company.
"I really wanted to continue working," the 32-year-old shared, "but I was realizing months into it that I wasn't able to do content creation and working full time and showing up at my 100 percent at both. So, for me just to give it my all into one career path, I had to pick a lane."
While Deepti acknowledged it was a "risk" to quit corporate life, she added it was the "best move" as she's now made half a million dollars. "Without taking risks," she noted, "you are not going to advance in life."
So, just how are they earning those jaw-dropping figures? Natalie explained that 95 percent of her income is due to brand deals, including her work with companies like Burt's Bees, SoFi, Fidelity Investments and Lulu's, per Fortune. Deepti, meanwhile, has secured lucrative deals with Taskrabbit, Fenty Beauty, Stitch Fix and Eventbrite.
"It kind of blows my mind coming from the corporate space and getting into this content creation-slash-influencer world," Natalie said, "the amount of money that you can make off of brands."
