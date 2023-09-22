Love Is Blind’s Natalie and Deepti Reveal Their Eye-Popping Paychecks as Influencers

Love Is Blind season two stars Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee shared that they're each making half a million dollars as influencers after the show.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 22, 2023 8:14 PMTags
TVCelebritiesLove Is Blind
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati on Zanab Jaffrey Comparison

Love Is Blind stars are opening their eyes to some massive paydays.

Season two alums Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee revealed that they've each made $500,000 as influencers since appearing on the Netflix dating show, which saw them both walk away single and empowered. 

Before Love Is Blind, Natalie's yearly salary as a tech consultant was $230,000, she told Fortune in an interview published Sept. 21. While she initially remained at Ernst & Young's Chicago office after filming the show, she recently decided to resign and become a full-time influencer. 

The 31-year-old spilled, "I am making as a content creator three times my corporate salary," which would be $690,000.

"When I was done filming Love Is Blind, the thought of even becoming a content creator, it just never occurred to me because we are such normal people," Natalie said. "But then when we saw the money that we could make from sponsorships, that's when I started to think I could really go far with this."

photos
Love Is Blind Season 4 Relationship Status Check

As for Deepti, she was making just over $100,000 annually as a data analyst for a tech company.

"I really wanted to continue working," the 32-year-old shared, "but I was realizing months into it that I wasn't able to do content creation and working full time and showing up at my 100 percent at both. So, for me just to give it my all into one career path, I had to pick a lane."

Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Says She Had Argument With Joe Jonas on His Birthday

2

Danielle Maltby Says Michael Allio Breakup Was “Not a Mutual Decision”

3

Joe Jonas Breaks Silence on Sophie Turner Lawsuit Over Their Kids

While Deepti acknowledged it was a "risk" to quit corporate life, she added it was the "best move" as she's now made half a million dollars. "Without taking risks," she noted, "you are not going to advance in life."

So, just how are they earning those jaw-dropping figures? Natalie explained that 95 percent of her income is due to brand deals, including her work with companies like Burt's Bees, SoFi, Fidelity Investments and Lulu's, per Fortune. Deepti, meanwhile, has secured lucrative deals with Taskrabbit, Fenty Beauty, Stitch Fix and Eventbrite.

"It kind of blows my mind coming from the corporate space and getting into this content creation-slash-influencer world," Natalie said, "the amount of money that you can make off of brands."

While the pair now turn their attention toward social media, a new cast of Love Is Blind is only just starting their journey. Meet the season five cast here:

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Nick & Vanessa Lachey (Hosts)
Monty Brinton/Netflix
Aaliyah

29, ICU Travel Nurse

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Conor

31, Geoscientist

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Renee

32, Veterinarian

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Jared "JP"

32, Firefighter

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Efrain

27, Software Sales

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Ernesto

32, Supply Chain Manager, Oil and Gas

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Maris

30, HR Specialist

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Chris

28, Project Manager for Commercial and Retail Development

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Estefania

30, Teacher/Dancer

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Josh

32, Sales Rep

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Jarred

34, University Director

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Uche

34, Lawyer / Entrepreneur

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Enoch

27, Financial Advisor

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Stacy

34, Director of Operations

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Paige

32, Stylist

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Linda

32, Talent Acquisition Recruiter

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Mayra

25, Minister

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Shondra

32, Flight Attendant

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Miriam

32, Scientist

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Lydia

32, Geologist

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Taylor

26, Teacher

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Justice

28, Personal Trainer

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Erica

27, Marketing Manager

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Johnie

32, Lawyer

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Carter

30, Construction

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Izzy

31, Sales

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Milton

25, Petroleum Engineer

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Robert

30, Special Education Teacher

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Says She Had Argument With Joe Jonas on His Birthday

2

Danielle Maltby Says Michael Allio Breakup Was “Not a Mutual Decision”

3

Joe Jonas Breaks Silence on Sophie Turner Lawsuit Over Their Kids

4

How Dwyane Wade Told Gabrielle Union About Baby With Another Woman

5

RHOC's Emily Simpson Speaks Out on Shannon Beador's DUI Arrest