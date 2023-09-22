Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Giving a Front Row Seat to Their Romance at Milan Fashion Week

Watch : Kendall Jenner's Supermodel Evolution - See The Beginning!

Kendall Jenner is facing the runway from a different point of view.

The Kardashians star attended the Gucci Ancora show with Bad Bunny during Milan Fashion Week in Italy Sept. 22. And not only did the pair arrive together, but they sat side-by-side in the front row.

For the runway show, the Grammy winner wore a white button-down shirt paired with blue jeans, black boots and a tan-colored beanie. As for Kendall, she opted for a khaki trench coat and accessorized her look with closed-toe pumps and a maroon shoulder bag. The model and musician also managed to match with one element of their ensembles, with both sporting black sunglasses.

Their latest outing together comes a little more than one week after they spotted enjoying a date night at NYC's Carbone restaurant Sept. 13.

Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, first sparked romance rumors after they were seen dining while out with friends earlier this year. Since then, they've been photographed together on numerous occasions, including parties, basketball games—and now, fashion week events, too.