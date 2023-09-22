Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Giving a Front Row Seat to Their Romance at Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed sitting side-by-side in the front row during Gucci's Milan Fashion Week show on Sept. 22.

Kendall Jenner is facing the runway from a different point of view.

The Kardashians star attended the Gucci Ancora show with Bad Bunny during Milan Fashion Week in Italy Sept. 22. And not only did the pair arrive together, but they sat side-by-side in the front row.

For the runway show, the Grammy winner wore a white button-down shirt paired with blue jeans, black boots and a tan-colored beanie. As for Kendall, she opted for a khaki trench coat and accessorized her look with closed-toe pumps and a maroon shoulder bag. The model and musician also managed to match with one element of their ensembles, with both sporting black sunglasses.

Their latest outing together comes a little more than one week after they spotted enjoying a date night at NYC's Carbone restaurant Sept. 13.

Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, first sparked romance rumors after they were seen dining while out with friends earlier this year. Since then, they've been photographed together on numerous occasions, including parties, basketball games—and now, fashion week events, too.

However, neither has publicly addressed their relationship status—and it may stay that way for a while, as Bad Bunny has expressed his desire to keep his private life just that.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

"I know [people are] going to say something," Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone in June. "People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That's the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."

As for Kendall, though she shares the same sentiment of keeping the details of her romance under wraps, she has opened up about her perspective on love.

"I will always fight for relationships," she told Harper's Bazaar in August. "I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off. I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."

