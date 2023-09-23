Stop What You're Doing: Kate Spade's Surprise Sale Is Back With 70% Off Handbags, Totes and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's no better feeling than getting your hands on a brand new handbag (am I right, girlies?). Especially when you get it on a major discount, because then you've basically saved money which means you've gained more to spend on other things (according to girl math). We're here to help you score all the best deals on handbags and lucky for you, the Kate Spade Surprise sale is going on until September 26.

With deals such as 70% off your entire purchase plus additional deals that you can stack on top, this sale is one you simply can't miss. Trust us when we tell you that this is the time to score all your favorite Kate Spade handbags, totes, shoes, and jewelry at a major discount. No promo code needed. Keep scrolling for all our top picks we hand-selected just for you, including standout styles that we're completely obsessed with.