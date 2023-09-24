Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : See Jada Pinkett Smith's Hair Transformation

Goodbye summer, hello fall.

The autumnal equinox occurred on Sept. 23, and like the seasons, celebrities were ready for big changes with several stars showing off bold new hairstyles that held onto the last drops of summer. Not ready to let go of sunny vibes, Hayden Panettiere debuted not one, but two bright hues, including a two-tone watermelon color. And she wasn't the only celeb to think pink at the hair salon as Jada Pinkett Smith said goodbye to platinum blonde in favor of rose gold in honor of her birthday.

Plus, Cara Delevingne opted for a mohawk that was dyed several colors, while Rita Ora will have you craving a seasonal beverage with her chai latte-inspired highlights. Finally, Megan Thee Stallion revealed the results of all the hard work she had been putting in at the gym and offered tips to help others achieve their goals, becoming the "hot girl coach" of our dreams.