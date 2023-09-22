Dwyane Wade Reflects on Moment He Told Gabrielle Union He Was Having a Baby With Another Woman

Watch : Dwyane Wade Advice to Parents: Allow Life to Let You Grow

Dwyane Wade knows that the hard conversations are also the necessary ones.

And for the retired NBA star and his wife Gabrielle Union, that includes the moment in 2013 when he shared that he was expecting a baby with Aja Metoyer, whom he'd briefly been romantically involved with during a break in his and the Bring It On star's relationship. (Aja welcomed son Xavier Zechariah Wade later that year.) As he recalled, it was a conversation more difficult than competing in that year's NBA finals.

"Way harder to have a conversation with my now-wife," Dwyane said when Club Shay Shay's host Shannon Sharpe posed the question in a video shared Sept. 20. "You're trying to think of everything possible. It's all scary. This whole situation is scary enough, you're a public figure."

The athlete and Gabrielle, who first started dating in 2008, parted ways early in 2013 but ultimately reconciled and were engaged by December, tying the knot the following year.

"But you know that you've hurt someone that you've been building a relationship with and a life with," he continued. "And no matter what people say outside or what people think, it's like, ultimately, like you got to sit with you. You got to sit with this person, this woman you're gonna be with, right?"