RHOC's Emily Simpson Speaks Out on Shannon Beador's DUI Arrest

Watch : RHOC's Shannon Beador ARRESTED for DUI, Hit-and-Run

Emily Simpson is breaking her silence on Shannon Beador's arrest for DUI and hit and run.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed she was "shocked" to learn about her costar's run-in with the law in the early hours of Sept. 17.

"Honestly, I had to look at it multiple times because I thought maybe it was something that someone made up," the attorney told Entertainment Tonight Sept. 21. "I was blown away."

Emily shared that she reached out to Shannon via text after learning about the incident in Newport Beach last weekend.

"I just asked her how she was and I said, 'I hope you're doing OK, and if you need anything, please, you can reach out,'" the 47-year-old revealed. "I think she needs space."

Emily added that after the dust settles, "At some point, I'm gonna text and call and see how she is."

The Bravolebrity further noted ongoing concerns about her costar, pointing to RHOC's current 17th season, which saw castmates confront her over allegedly calling them after drinking to complain about her then-boyfriend John Janssen.